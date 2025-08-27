Popular Minecraft RealismCraft add-on gets big 2.0 update

One of Minecraft Bedrock Edition's most popular add-ons, RealismCraft, recently received a major update, version 2.0. This add-on massively enhances the base sandbox title by adding new textures, mobs, items, blocks, tools, weapons, armor, and much more, essentially acting as a modpack for Bedrock Edition. Since RealismCraft is getting a new major update, thousands of players will be excited for it.Here are more details about what's new in Minecraft Bedrock Edition's RealismCraft add-on 2.0 update.All major details about the Minecraft Bedrock RealismCraft add-on 2.0 updateEven before the 2.0 update, RealismCraft was one of the most detailed add-ons for Bedrock Edition. It completely changed the textures, generated new kinds of terrain in the Overworld, and had special effects like fog near water bodies, etc.With the 2.0 update, however, the Spark Universe, which developed the add-on, took RealismCraft to a whole new level.Firstly, they added two brand new End dimension biomes called Velvet Grove and End Meteorite. Since the playerbase has always craved for an official End update, these new features in the desolate realm will make the update a lot popular.Secondly, they added new cave biomes like Arid, Frozen, and a new form of Dripstone Caves. Then the developers introduced structures to these biomes, like Hanging Tower, Dragon Shrine, Sentinel Arena, Tomb, Engineer Hut, etc.Spark Universe also added new travel options like sailboats, hot air balloons, and special waystones.In terms of equipment, they added new Viridium and mechanical armor sets, along with a miner's helmet with a light and flippers.New weapons and tools like daggers, scythes, staffs, mining hammers, climbing picks, viridium tools, and tree saws were added.A total of 25 new mobs and more than 60 new blocks were added to the RealismCraft 2.0 update.With all these new features, this Bedrock Edition add-on will truly transform the sandbox's gameplay experience.How to get RealismCraft 2.0 in MinecraftRealismCraft 2.0 can be bought in the Minecraft Marketplace (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)Here is a short guide on getting RealismCraft 2.0 in Minecraft Bedrock Edition:Open Minecraft Bedrock Edition.Head to Minecraft Marketplace.Search for RealismCraft.Open the add-on's product page.Buy minecoins in your Minecraft account through Xbox.Buy the add-on pack for 2550 minecoins.In the new world creation page, select RealismCraft and enter the world.Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.26 beta and previewMinecraft snapshot 25w35a patch notes: Server management API, Halychian language, and more4 Minecraft updates that would break the internetBest way to remove snow in Minecraft