Snow is a natural formation in Minecraft. Certain biomes are so cold that snow starts falling and collecting. These areas are made up of powder snow, regular snow blocks, snow sheets, and even ice blocks. If players want to remove snow to clear the area or to obtain snowballs, there are several ways to do so.
Here are two of the best ways to remove snow from anywhere in Minecraft.
Two best ways to remove snow in Minecraft
Shovel snow with efficiency enchantment
While there are ways to place torches to remove snow sheets or pour water over them, these methods can only remove the top snow sheet instantly. If players want to remove entire snow blocks as quickly as possible, they will have to shovel them.
Higher-level shovels made of diamonds and netherite are great for quickly shoveling many snow blocks. Furthermore, players can take shoveling snow to the next level with efficiency enchantment, which increases the mining speed of a tool.
Hence, the best way to remove snow in Minecraft is with a netherite shovel with a level five efficiency enchantment. Players can hold down the mining button on their device and watch the snow blocks simply disappear and drop as snowballs.
Flow water on top of powder snow
Powder snow is another kind of snow block that can prove dangerous to players because they can sink into it and freeze to death. Though there are ways to walk on it using leather boots, powder snow can be easily removed.
Shoveling powder snow is a great way to do so if players have the aforementioned shovel with efficiency enchantment. Apart from that, there is another way to pour water on it.
Since powder snow is quite porous, it will simply break apart and vanish if water flows through it. Essentially, the block turns into water itself.
If there are multiple layers of powder snow, the water might stop flowing, as shown in the picture above. However, this is still the best way to remove powder snow as quickly as possible in Minecraft.
