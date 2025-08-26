4 Minecraft updates that would break the internet

Minecraft is currently receiving small game drops in every quarter. In 2025, Mojang has already released two game drops and is planning to release and announce the third and fourth. Though the developers have stopped releasing major updates, they have promised them sometime in the future.

Apart from these smaller game drops, some particular kinds of major Minecraft updates are sure to break the internet if they ever release.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

4 Minecraft updates that might cause a sensation

1) End Update

End is in dire need of an update (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

End update is arguably the most craved installment for Minecraft. Ever since Mojang released the Nether update and then shifted its focus to the Overworld, the community has been craving for the End to receive new features. Ever since 2020, the developers have brought countless features to the Overworld and to the base game, but not to the End.

Since End feels outdated and is a desolate space, millions of players frequently discuss the possibility of it getting a major update soon. As of now, Mojang has remained silent regarding an update to rejuvenate the End realm.

2) Combat Update

Combat mechanics can also use a major update (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Though Minecraft has already received a combat update way back in 2016, an argument can be made that the game might improve even further with a new one. Combat is an integral part of this survival sandbox, where players spawn and fight against loads of hostile creatures. Over the years, the game developed new ways for players to replenish their health and defeat enemies.

However, there is room for a more detailed combat system, like magic, more detailed attack modes, new weapons, or even modern weaponry. Hence, a new combat update can also be a game-changer for Minecraft.

3) New Dimension Update

Mojang can also add a brand new dimension to the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Ever since Minecraft was released in 2011, it has only contained three dimensions - Overworld, Nether, and the End. Players spawn in the Overworld, progress to the Nether, and then finish the game's underlying story in the End realm.

Over the years, there have been several instances where players have eagerly talked about the possibility of a new dimension. Structures like the Ancient City and the warden statue it contains have sparked lots of speculations of a new dimension in the works. Hence, if a major update drops where Mojang introduces a brand new dimension, it will be massive news for the community.

4) Furniture Update

Furniture blocks will drastically change how players build structures (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Building has always been a major part of Minecraft. Gamers have built countless structures, buildings, huts, castles, mansions, and even cities in the sandbox. Since the game offers a nearly endless canvas, it is one of the best building games out there. However, the vanilla game does not have enough variety in furniture. Players can create a basic structure of houses, but can only place a handful of interior furniture in them.

The base game does not have chairs, tables, sofas, lights, wardrobes, or any other traditional decorative or functional furniture block. This is why loads of furniture mods created by the community have become so popular in recent history.

Hence, if Mojang finally decides to bring a new set of furniture blocks in a major update, it will be one of the most important updates in the history of the game. That update will be a massive win for the builder community, because they will be able to add a lot more detail to their structures without the need for mods.

