Second Minecraft Live 2025 speculations

By Akshat Kabra
Modified Aug 26, 2025 11:10 GMT
Minecraft's second live event will pack loads of new information about the game's future (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

As the second half of 2025 passes by, the Minecraft community will be eagerly waiting for the second Minecraft Live event of the year. Last year, Mojang decided to host two events every year, talking about their new developments, game updates, and more.

It is safe to say that the next Minecraft Live is not far from now. Hence, here are some speculations about when it might be hosted and what it will offer.

Note: This article only contains speculations made by the writer. As of now, nothing has been officially confirmed by Mojang.

All major speculations surrounding the second Minecraft Live of 2025

Second Minecraft Live 2025 date

The second Minecraft Live 2025 date was accidentally leaked on the game&#039;s website (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)
The second Minecraft Live 2025 date was accidentally leaked on the game's website (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Before any information about the second Minecraft Live, there is the massive question of when the event might take place.

Back on August 12, 2025, a Redditor named MrEevee98_ posted how Mojang accidentally leaked the second live event's date on the Spanish version of their official website. Though the information was quickly removed, many people created snapshots of the webpage, which clearly showed the potential date for the second Minecraft Live.

According to the webpage, the second live event of 2025 will take place on September 22, 2025. However, since it is a Monday on that date, the chances of Mojang hosting the event that day are quite rare. Hence, there are chances that the event might be hosted a few days before the leaked date, i.e., September 21 or 20.

Third and fourth game drop announcements

One of the most important information we will receive in the second Minecraft Live event will be about the third and fourth game drops of 2025. Mojang has almost completed the third game drop, which is speculated to release in the fall. Hence, there are chances that they might announce the game drop's official release date during the live event.

Since the third game drop is almost complete, there is a high chance that the developers might also announce the fourth and final game drop of 2025.

Vibrant Visuals for Java Edition

In their first live event in March, Mojang announced Vibrant Visuals, a brand new visual upgrade for the game that adds modern graphics features like volumetric fog, directional lighting, emissive textures, reflections, etc. This feature was first released to Bedrock Edition, but it was also planned to be released on Java Edition at a later date.

Hence, there are chances that Mojang might talk about Vibrant Visuals' release on Java Edition. They might even give us a set release date for it.

Mojang's new title

In early 2025, there was a major Mojang leak regarding their 2025 timeline. In a chart, it was shown when each game drop will likely release this year and when the live events will be held. Apart from this two information, there will be a potentially new Minecraft title that Mojang is to either announce or release this year. Later on, some more leaks speculated that the name of the game will be Spicewood, and that its gameplay will be similar to Minecraft Dungeons.

Since the second live event will soon take place, there is a chance that Mojang might talk about or hint at the new title.

Edited by Akshat Kabra
