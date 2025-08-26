How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.26 beta and preview

Mojang Studios released the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.26 beta and preview on August 26, 2025. This new experimental build introduces overhauls to the copper golem and shelves, alongside graphical changes and improvements to the behavior of specific blocks and mobs. Additionally, it addresses existing bugs and performance issues that were persistent in the game.

Ad

Here's how you can get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.26 beta and preview.

Note: The 1.21.110.26 beta build is accessible only on Xbox One and Series X/S, PlayStation 4 and 5, Android/iOS devices, and Windows 10/11 PCs. Note that this build is not supported on trial versions or inactive Game Pass subscriptions.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

How to download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.26 beta and preview for all compatible platforms

Xbox One and Series X/S consoles

Ad

Trending

You can get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.26 beta and preview from the game library (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

You can download and check out the latest changes in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.26 beta and preview on your Xbox consoles if you have an active internet connection and the game installed. Alternatively, you can play this build if you have an active Xbox Game Pass subscription (regular or the Ultimate edition).

Ad

Here's how you can get the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.26 beta and preview for your Xbox console:

Head to the Xbox Game Store or your Game Pass Library on your preferred console. Open the game library and head to the search bar. Now, look for "Minecraft Preview." Once the preview edition is listed, select it and click on the "Install" button. Wait while the required files and game assets are successfully downloaded and installed. It is recommended not to turn off your console and to maintain a stable internet connection to prevent the preview installation files from getting corrupted.

Ad

Also read: Minecraft dev speaks about End update and features he would like to see

PlayStation 4 and 5

Download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.26 beta and preview to check out the changes to copper golems and shelves (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

You can get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.26 beta and preview on your PlayStation 4/5 console by following these steps:

Ad

Open Minecraft from the homepage, the "Frequently Played" tab, or the game library on your PlayStation 4/5 console. Make your way to the sidebar on the left and locate the "Preview" button. Now, locate and click on the "Get PlayStation 4/5 Preview" button (depending on the console). Once done, choose the "Download" button, and wait for the required preview files and assets to get installed. Additionally, it is recommended that your console has a stable internet connection during the installation and is not turned off to prevent files from being corrupted.

Ad

Android/iOS devices

Head to the individual app listing on both platforms to get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.26 beta and preview (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Mojang also offers these experimental builds for mobile devices, allowing Pocket Edition players to experience the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.26 beta and preview and all the new changes on compatible Android and iOS devices.

Ad

Here's how you can get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.26 beta and preview on your supported Android or iOS mobile devices:

Android

Open the Google Play Store application on your preferred Android device. Navigate to the Minecraft page or search for the game in the search bar to locate it. Once found, scroll to the bottom of the store listing and tap the "Join the Beta" prompt. Now, wait for the files of the beta build to be downloaded and installed on your device. Once done, this will replace the existing release version with the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.26 beta and preview.

Ad

iOS

Download and install the TestFlight app from the Apple App Store and open the Minecraft preview's listing link. However, it is recommended to ensure there are free slots available for signing up for the build. If none are available, you will have to circle back on the first of the next month to try your luck. Sign up for the beta and preview using your linked Microsoft account. Now, wait till you receive an email on your registered ID containing links to access the preview build. Next, open the email and select the "View in TestFlight" button. Alternatively, you can just click and follow the attached link to open it on the TestFlight app. Choose "Install" (for new beta users) or "Update" (for existing users) to get the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.26 beta and preview on your compatible iOS device.

Ad

iOS players are recommended to run this experimental build at least once a month to retain access to their slot. Since spots are very limited, access is revoked after a long period of inactivity. Logging in occasionally ensures that you can keep enjoying future preview builds as well.

Additionally, it must be noted that most modern Android and iOS devices will have automatic updates enabled to make sure that installed apps are updated to the latest available version. If this feature is not turned on your device or you want to queue the update manually, simply do so by heading over to the individual app store (Android/iOS).

Ad

You will notice that the usual "Open/Play" button has been replaced by a new "Update" button. Tap it and wait for the update to complete. Once done, you can enjoy the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.26 beta and preview on your device.

Also read: How to use the Minecraft gradient generator

Windows 10/11 PCs

You can experiment with the latest features and changes made to the copper golem and shelves in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.26 beta and preview ahead of its release if you have a copy of the Bedrock Edition installed on your preferred Windows device.

Ad

However, if you do not have it purchased or installed, make your way to the official Mojang website or the Xbox/Microsoft Store to get your hands on it. Once done, install the launcher in your preferred directory and log in with your registered Microsoft account to get it ready for use.

Once the launcher is set up and you're logged in, follow these steps to try out the latest features in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.26 beta and preview on your PC:

Ad

For players with an existing beta and preview

Head over to the Microsoft Store app to manually queue the download for the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.26 beta and preview update (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

If you have an existing preview version like the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.25 beta and preview installed on your device, you will need to make your way to the Microsoft Store app to queue the update manually.

Ad

Open the Microsoft Store app library and manually queue the update for the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.26 beta and preview by following these steps:

Open the Games tab on the Microsoft Store application and scroll down or search for "Minecraft Preview" in the list of installed games on your PC. Next, click on the "Update" button next to the Preview listing and wait while the preview files are installed. You can check the blue ring next to it for a progress update and estimate. However, if you do not see the "Update" button next to the game's Preview listing, simply click on the "Get Updates" button in the top-right corner of the window. This will force a check for all available updates on your device and locate them.

Ad

Apart from using the Microsoft Store application, you can also use the official Xbox app on your PC to get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.26 beta and preview. Launch the application and head over to the sidebar on the left, where the list of your installed games will be displayed.

Now, select the Preview edition from the list and tap on the manage section. Next, hit the "Update" button at the top to download and install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.26 beta and preview.

Ad

For new beta edition players

Download and check out the latest changes in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.26 beta and preview using the official game launcher (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

If this is your first time yearning for a beta and preview build on your PC, you will need to download and install the official Minecraft launcher to get started. Log in with your registered Microsoft account and choose Bedrock from the list on the left sidebar.

Ad

Once done, follow these steps to install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.26 beta and preview successfully:

Navigate to the lower part of the launcher and expand the drop-down menu on the left marked "Latest Release," located next to the green "Play" button in the middle. Now, click on this drop-down to expand and open the list of available installation options. Make sure to select the "Latest Preview" option just below it. Once selected, choose the "Play" button to download and install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.25 beta and preview.

Ad

Since this is the first installation of a preview build on your device, it might take a while for all the game assets to be ready for use. Once done, you can dive into the features and changes to the gameplay ahead of their official release in future updates.

Also read: Minecraft Crops & Farms Bedrock add-on: All you need to know

Check out our other Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayendra Basu Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. He has amassed over three million views in 1000+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.

Contact: [email protected] Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!