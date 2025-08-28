  • home icon
  • Minecraft
  • Minecraft fan recreates starter farmhouse from Stardew Valley

Minecraft fan recreates starter farmhouse from Stardew Valley

By Pranay Mishra
Published Aug 28, 2025 06:43 GMT
The farmhouse from Stardew Valley recreated in Minecraft
The farmhouse from Stardew Valley has been recreated in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/LetterheadGreat7028 // Mojang Studios)

Minecraft gives players the freedom to create almost anything in its massive blocky world. Talented builders have used simple blocks to create beautiful structures, many times recreating buildings from other popular games such as Terraria and Stardew Valley.

Ad

A Minecraft player, u/LetterheadGreat7028, shared images on the title’s subreddit showing how they recreated the farmhouse from Stardew Valley. For those unaware, Stardew Valley is a game that has several mechanics similar to Minecraft. This includes farming, resource management, and upgrading tools. The accuracy of the build was impressive.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
sk promotional banner

u/Instagalactix suggested the builder use the Immersive Portals mod to create a massive interior for the house. This is because while the structure looks simple and small from the outside, it is very large with multiple rooms on the inside. Using a portal mod would be the best way to recreate it.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

u/T1Earn asked whether Immersive Portals was a mod. u/DeluxeMinecraft answered in the affirmative, adding that it allows portals to be seamless. This lets players see the other side of the portal, for example, the Nether, without even entering it. Using this, gamers can also make custom portals.

Ad
Redditors discuss the farmhouse build from Stardew Valley in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)
Redditors discuss the farmhouse build from Stardew Valley in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)

u/LaceAndLikeButton said that the original poster managed to capture the cozy, comforting essence of Stardew Valley perfectly. They suggested that adding some crops and plants would make it more aesthetic, even though it already looks beautiful.

Ad

u/XxYeshuaxX said they did not even need to read the title, as they instantly recognized the house from the image itself. u/Bucking_Brown1903 added that they would like to see the interiors and suggested that the builder replicate the same one from the game.

Other incredible Minecraft build projects

The Winterfell castle build in the blocky world (Image via Reddit/afroforge/Mojang Studios)
The Winterfell castle build in the blocky world (Image via Reddit/afroforge/Mojang Studios)

In the game, players have recreated many things from both real life and fiction, including the castle of Winterfell from the A Song of Ice and Fire series. Recreating something from a movie or a book in a 3D world can be challenging if the proportions are off.

Other builders have created structures from popular anime shows like Attack on Titan and Neon Genesis Evangelion. Some have taken the other route and recreated real buildings and landmarks in the blocky world, including a 1:2 scale model of Mount Everest, the Eiffel Tower, and the Statue of Liberty.

About the author
Pranay Mishra

Pranay Mishra

Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.

Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.

Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.

When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems.

Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications