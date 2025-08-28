Minecraft fan recreates starter farmhouse from Stardew Valley

Minecraft gives players the freedom to create almost anything in its massive blocky world. Talented builders have used simple blocks to create beautiful structures, many times recreating buildings from other popular games such as Terraria and Stardew Valley.A Minecraft player, u/LetterheadGreat7028, shared images on the title’s subreddit showing how they recreated the farmhouse from Stardew Valley. For those unaware, Stardew Valley is a game that has several mechanics similar to Minecraft. This includes farming, resource management, and upgrading tools. The accuracy of the build was impressive.Tried to recreate the standard farmhouse from Stardew Valley. What's your opinion? byu/LetterheadGreat7028 inMinecraftu/Instagalactix suggested the builder use the Immersive Portals mod to create a massive interior for the house. This is because while the structure looks simple and small from the outside, it is very large with multiple rooms on the inside. Using a portal mod would be the best way to recreate it.u/T1Earn asked whether Immersive Portals was a mod. u/DeluxeMinecraft answered in the affirmative, adding that it allows portals to be seamless. This lets players see the other side of the portal, for example, the Nether, without even entering it. Using this, gamers can also make custom portals.Redditors discuss the farmhouse build from Stardew Valley in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)u/LaceAndLikeButton said that the original poster managed to capture the cozy, comforting essence of Stardew Valley perfectly. They suggested that adding some crops and plants would make it more aesthetic, even though it already looks beautiful.u/XxYeshuaxX said they did not even need to read the title, as they instantly recognized the house from the image itself. u/Bucking_Brown1903 added that they would like to see the interiors and suggested that the builder replicate the same one from the game.Other incredible Minecraft build projectsThe Winterfell castle build in the blocky world (Image via Reddit/afroforge/Mojang Studios)In the game, players have recreated many things from both real life and fiction, including the castle of Winterfell from the A Song of Ice and Fire series. Recreating something from a movie or a book in a 3D world can be challenging if the proportions are off.Other builders have created structures from popular anime shows like Attack on Titan and Neon Genesis Evangelion. Some have taken the other route and recreated real buildings and landmarks in the blocky world, including a 1:2 scale model of Mount Everest, the Eiffel Tower, and the Statue of Liberty.