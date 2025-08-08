All new copper items confirmed for the third Minecraft game drop in 2025

Soon after the Chase the Skies game drop, Mojang revealed various new features that will arrive in Minecraft's next game drop, releasing sometime in the fall. Among these new features were several new copper-related items and blocks. After this, it was clear that Mojang's main focus was on expanding the use of copper in the game. In later snapshots and beta previews, they began adding a multitude of new copper features.

Here are all the new copper features Mojang has revealed for Minecraft's next fall game drop.

Note: These are the current copper-related features Mojang has revealed to date. There are chances that they might reveal more before the official fall game drop release.

Every new copper feature confirmed in the Minecraft fall game drop 2025

Copper Bars

Copper bars are also a unique new addition (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Copper bars are one of the new blocks that players will be able to make using copper in Minecraft's next game drop.

Six copper ingots can be placed on the crafting table to create copper bars. Since they are made of copper, they also have four distinct oxidation variations after being created and placed. Copper bars can be waxed with a honeycomb, and their oxidation can be scraped with an axe. They can be a great decorative block for certain themes in structures.

Copper Chain

Copper chains are also a decorative block (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Mojang will also add copper chains to Minecraft with the fall game drop. One copper ingot and two copper nuggets arranged vertically on a crafting table will give players the new copper chain.

Like any other copper block, they too have four oxidation stages, and their oxidation can be scraped using an axe. Honeycomb can also be applied to them to stop the oxidation.

Copper Chest

A copper chest can be crafted using copper ingots and a chest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Copper chest is a fascinating and new block coming to Minecraft with the fall game drop. It can either be crafted on a crafting table or spawned with a copper golem. Its main purpose in the game is to work with a copper golem. The copper golem primarily interacts with a copper chest, taking any item from it and putting it in other regular chests.

The copper chest is made when a copper golem is spawned with a copper block and a carved pumpkin. In addition, eight copper ingots and one chest on a crafting table will also yield a copper chest.

The new block can only be utilized as a standard chest that only players can open if there isn't a copper golem nearby.

Copper Golem

Copper golem is a cute mob that will help you sort your items (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

One of the most exciting features of the Minecraft fall game drop is the copper golem. It was a mob vote candidate in Minecraft Live 2021, but it was defeated by Allay. The creature will now be a permanent addition to the game.

A carved pumpkin and a copper block can be used to spawn a copper golem. After it is constructed, it will start searching its copper chest for any items and then put them in either a chest that has the same item in it or an empty ordinary chest.

By automating the procedure, Copper Golem will eliminate a player's concerns about sorting items.

Copper golem can also be oxidized as time goes by. After it reaches its maximum oxidation level, the golem will freeze and become a statue. This statue is essentially a decorative block that players can place anywhere in their base. The copper golem statue will also have four different poses, which players can cycle through.

Copper Lantern

Copper lanterns can be used to light up and decorate areas (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Another new light-emitting block that will be added to Minecraft shortly is the copper lantern. This block will emit 15 light levels, just as a standard lantern. In contrast to how a copper bulb's light dims after oxidizing, the new lantern will maintain the same light level even if it oxidizes.

Eight copper nuggets and one copper torch can be used to make a copper lantern. The standard oxidation, oxidation scraping, and waxing procedure also applies to this new block because it is composed completely of copper.

Copper Torch

Copper torch is identical to regular torch in regards to light level (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The copper torch is another new light block that will soon be available in Minecraft. It resembles a standard torch with the exception that, as seen in the image above, its tip is green since it is burning copper and coal. One copper nugget, one coal, and one stick can be used to craft a copper torch. It emits light level 14, which is the same as that of a standard torch.

Copper Gears

Copper armor, tools, and weapons are coming to Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Along with all these new copper features, Mojang also chose to add new copper tools, weapons, and armor to Minecraft with the fall game drop. Now, players can use copper to make shovels, pickaxes, swords, and armor parts. In terms of durability and strength, these sets of tools and weapons fall between stone and iron. Copper armor will also sit between leather and iron armor sets.

New players will be able to create tools that stone considerably more quickly because copper is slightly more common than iron.

Copper Horse Armor

Copper horse armor is a new protective layer for our favorite rideable mob (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Copper horse armor is also arriving soon in Minecraft. Like the majority of horse armors, players will not be able to build the copper horse armor. It will only be available as a chest loot. The new horse armor will be as uncommon as iron horse armor in terms of rarity.

This means that while exploring structures such as Monster Rooms, Desert Pyramids, End Cities, Jungle Pyramids, Strongholds, etc., players can discover either copper or iron horse armor. It has four armor points, which is more than leather but less than iron horse armor.

Copper nugget

Copper nugget is also a new item that can be crafted by copper ingots (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Copper nugget is another item that will be added to Minecraft with the fall game drop. This new item is identical tan o iron nugget, and can be crafted by placing one copper ingot in a crafting slot. It can then be used to create various new copper-related items and blocks mentioned above.

