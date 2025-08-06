Minecraft copper lantern guide

Copper lantern is a brand new light-emitting block that Mojang released with Minecraft snapshot 25w32a. This block will be part of an upcoming game drop releasing sometime in the fall. The developers are completely focused on bringing new features to copper. Hence, they decided to bring a light block for it as well.
Here is everything to know about the copper lantern, including its crafting recipe, its oxidation, and more.
Everything to know about copper lanterns in Minecraft
Crafting recipe for copper lanterns
A regular lantern in Minecraft is one of the simplest blocks to craft. It only requires a regular torch and eight iron nuggets. Mojang's developers kept it simple with the new copper lantern as well, since players will only need to place a new copper torch and surround it with eight copper nuggets to craft the copper lantern.
Copper nuggets will also be new to the game and can be crafted with one copper ingot. Copper torch is another new light-emitting block that can be crafted using one copper nugget with one coal, and a stick.
Oxidation process of copper lanterns
Since the new light block is entirely made of copper, it will also experience oxidation like every other copper block in Minecraft. The copper lantern will start oxidizing at a random tick and will keep on oxidizing through its usual four stages (unoxidized, exposed, weathered, oxidized).
When a copper lantern is at any of the latter three stages of oxidation, players can use an axe to remove the oxidation and bring it back to the unoxidized state. Furthermore, lightning strikes can also remove oxidation from a copper lantern.
Lastly, players can apply a honeycomb item to a copper lantern at the oxidation stage and stop the oxidation process entirely.
Uses of copper lanterns
Lanterns are one of the most beautiful blocks to decorate a base and light it up at the same time. They are much more visually pleasing than torches. Hence, copper lanterns can be used for the same. They can be used as an alternative to regular lanterns, since they have a completely different texture and color.
The copper parts change from orange to green if they are not waxed with honeycomb, while the light textures have different shades of green, making them unique and quite useful for specific builds.
