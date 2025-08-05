How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.100 update

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.100 update is out now, and this build introduces some major changes and improvements to the world presets and other gameplay mechanics. Among an array of performance improvements and the introduction of the copper golem in experimental features, it also deploys a range of modifications to improve the gameplay experience.

Here's how you can get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.100 update.

How to download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.100 update on all compatible platforms

Xbox One and Series X|S consoles

Head to the game library to download and install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.100 update (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

You can download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.100 update with an active internet connection and an officially licensed copy of the game:

Head over to "My Games & Apps" on your console's library or locate it in the Recently Played tab. Now, choose Minecraft from the list of games and head over to the Options button. Choose "Manage Game & Add-Ons" and then select "Updates". The 1.21.100 update will now be added to your download queue, and the installation will begin right away. During the update, ensure your device doesn't turn off and has a stable internet connection to prevent corruption of files.

PlayStation 4 and 5

Get the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.100 update to try out the void in flat world presets (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

You can get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.100 update with an active internet connection and a licensed copy of Minecraft Bedrock on your preferred console:

Navigate to the console's homepage and locate Minecraft or search for it in your library. Now, select Options and choose the "Check for Updates" option. It is recommended to ensure that you are connected to the internet before you queue the update. Once located, the update will be added to your queue. Next, wait for the files and assets to be downloaded and installed before you launch the game with the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.100 update and its features successfully installed.

Nintendo Switch and Switch 2

Get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.100 update from the Nintendo eShop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Similar to the PlayStation and Xbox consoles, Nintendo offers a seamless way to update to the latest Minecraft version and build on its devices. Here's how you can get the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.100 update on your Switch and newly-launched Switch 2:

Open Minecraft on your Switch/Switch 2 device. Once the game opens, you will get a notification for a new update to the game. Click or tap the pop-up at the top and wait for it to take you to the Nintendo eShop. Now, tap the Update button and add it to your device's download queue. If you missed the pop-up notification or wish to install the 1.21.100 update manually, head to your dashboard and launch the game. Now, press the + or the - buttons on your console/joycon. Once the options window is launched, select "Software Update" and then choose "Via the Internet" to start downloading the update. During the update, it is recommended to ensure your console is connected to the internet and it doesn't turn off to prevent file corruption or a failed download.

Android/iOS mobile devices

Head to the individual app stores to download and install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.100 update (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

You can get your hands on the latest Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.100 update on Pocket Edition for your compatible Android and iOS mobile devices by heading over to the individual app stores and queuing the update from the respective store listings:

Search for Minecraft on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Once the Minecraft page on your app store opens, you'll notice the Open/Play button has been replaced by an "Update" button. Tap the Update button and ensure you have an active internet connection during the update process to prevent file corruption. Additionally, it is recommended to keep your device turned on while the game is being updated.

However, it is important to mention that most mobile devices will have automatic updates enabled for applications to ensure that they are updated to the latest available version or build. If this feature is not turned on or you want to update manually, simply follow the steps mentioned above.

Windows 10/11 PCs

You can download and play the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.100 update using the official game launcher (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.100 update can be downloaded directly using the official game launcher. In recent years, it has become a nifty all-access point for players to manage the base game as well as popular spin-offs like Legends and Dungeons.

The Minecraft launcher will automatically check for updates, patches and hotfixes to the game every time it is launched or run. Once found, it is downloaded and installed right away, before the game starts. This ensures players are always on the latest version of the game, without any hindrances. However, you can install this new build manually as well.

Here's how you can download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.100 update on your Windows 10/11 PC:

If this is your first time playing Minecraft or you do not have the official game launcher installed, head over to the Mojang website or click this link to navigate to the download page. Download the executable file and install it in your preferred file directory. Once installed, sign in with your registered Microsoft account to get the game launcher ready for use. Next, open the launcher and select Minecraft: Bedrock Edition from the left sidebar. Navigate to the left of the green Play button on the lower side to the small drop-down. Now, ensure that you select the "Latest Release" option from the dropdown tab and just hit the green Play button. Now, wait for the launcher to download the required update files for the 1.21.100 update. During the update, it is recommended to make sure you have a stable network and your PC is not turned off. Once done, hit the Play button again, and the launcher will load the game with the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.100 update successfully installed.

