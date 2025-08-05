Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.100 update patch notes: Experimental copper update features, biome improvements, and more

Amid the developments of the Minecraft copper update game drop, Mojang has released a surprising small update for Bedrock Edition. While there aren't any new copper-related features in this update, fans can find minor and QoL improvements related to various biomes, mobs, and blocks.Mojang has also added all the content from the copper update as experimental features in version 1.21.100. This means players no longer have to download the beta or preview to play with the new copper features. However, any new features will require you to download the latest beta or preview.Below you will find the complete changelogs for the newly released Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.100 update.Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.100 update patch notesExperimental Game Drop FeaturesTo try out upcoming features, enable the Experimental Features toggle in your world settings. These features are still in development and may cause your world to crash, break, or become incompatible with future updates.Copper GolemCopper golems are handy, organization-loving companions that’ll bring your base to life! Summoned with copper and carved pumpkins, the copper golem removes items you leave in copper chests, and sorts them based on the item type into chests around your base!Copper Golem will drop between 1 and 3 Copper Ingots when killedCopper Golem can help with sorting items into ChestsCopper Golem Item SortingIf the Copper Golem is not holding an item, it will look for nearby Copper Chests to try to pick up an itemThe Copper Golem will look in any oxidized and waxed Copper Chest variant to pick up itemsIt can pick up max 16 items in a stack at the timeAny item in a Copper Chest can be picked upIf the Copper Golem is holding an item, it will look for nearby Chests to try to place the item inThe Copper Golem will look in Chests and Trapped Chests to try to place items -It can place an item in a Chest if it's empty, or if it contains the same type of item it is holding in its handThe Copper Golem will visit max 10 Chests or Copper Chests in sequence to try to pick up or place an itemIf no matching chest is found the Copper Golem will idle for 7 seconds before trying againThe search area for chests from the Copper Golem's position is horizontally 32 blocks and vertically 8 blocksCopper ChestCopper chests are a new block! Summon a copper golem to get your first copper chest, which you can leave to oxidize, or keep pristine with wax. Drop items into a copper chest, and then sit back and relax as your copper golem sorts them into normal chests around your base!Copper Chest is a new type of chest that has waxed and oxidized variantsCopper Chests oxidize over time and can be waxed like other Copper blocksCopper Chests can be crafted using a Chest and Copper IngotsCopper ToolsWhat comes between stone and iron? Now the answer is: copper! Craft tools, weapons, and armor from copper, giving this early-game ore more uses than ever before. Unlike copper blocks, these items won't oxidize, but like all copper blocks - they will look beautiful!Copper tools and weapons are crafted and repaired using copper ingots. They do the same amount of damage as stone but have higher durability. Copper tools work faster than stone tools, but they are slower than their iron counterparts. Copper tools have higher enchantability than diamond, but slightly less than iron.Copper AxeCopper HoeCopper PickaxeCopper ShovelCopper SwordCopper ArmorCopper armor has higher durability than leather but less than iron. Copper armor enchantability sits slightly lower than with iron.Copper HelmetCopper ChestplateCopper LeggingsCopper BootsNew Copper ItemsCopper equipment turns into Copper Nuggets when smelted.Features and Bug FixesAccessibility FeaturesAdded screen narrator enumeration to UI buttons when adding a new serverSugar Cane clusters will now become slightly transparent when the camera passes through themBiomesTrees now generate more sparsely in GrovesTrees now generate more frequently in Snowy PlainsMushrooms now properly generate under trees in Swamps and other biomes where they naturally occurSeagrass no longer generates poking through ice in biomes with frozen water surfacesFrozen Ocean surface is no longer entirely covered by ice, and now features patches of open waterDeep Frozen Ocean surface is no longer covered by ice and now consists entirely of open waterThe color of water and underwater fog in Swamps when has been updated to match the intended look of the game (MCPE-63460)This change only impacts Simple and Fancy Graphics, but not Vibrant VisualsMega Pines and Mega Spruces now always generate with Podzol beneath every block of their trunk, instead of appearing suspended over air (MCPE-140517)Increased the size of the Podzol patch generated beneath Mega Pines and Mega SprucesThis change affects both world generation and trees grown by playersOne-block-deep water puddles now generate in Swamps and Mangrove Swamps (MCPE-137029)Grass blocks no longer generate at the bottom of carved terrain in Mushroom Fields biomes (MCPE-74983)Icebergs in Frozen Ocean biomes now generate with a shape and frequency that more closely matches JavaBlocksLeash Knots now immediately disappear when the block supporting them is destroyed (MCPE-163558)Leashed mobs can no longer be attached to Walls (MCPE-187041)Fixed bug where an Enchanted Book with Fire Aspect could be used to light Campfires, Candles, and activate TNT (MCPE-100021)Fixed bug where a Chest could end up in a corrupted state by being paired when pushed by a Piston (MCPE-224452)Character CreatorFixed &quot;Choose New Skin&quot; button no longer working after pressing back button on Android. (MCPE-149587)GameplayEmoting players will no longer get stuck in a boatHotbar can always be hit in any touch device. The detection area matches the texture even if you have customise controls enabledFixed an issue that caused custom music to stay paused after leaving and re-entering the game (MCPE-219364)The block breaking animation will now stop when opening the Pause Menu (MCPE-191029)Quickly swapping the selected item slot after a Riptide Trident uses will not rewind the player position anymore (MCPE-190952)Non-player entities transported from the End to the Overworld now correctly arrive at the world spawn (MCPE-157125)The spawn point can now be set in The End through a commandGraphicalWeather events now affect the scene illumination and the color of clouds and sky in Vibrant VisualsFixed a bug where Caustics were not appearing for player hand and held items in First Person view.The lead now correctly attaches to the player hand in first person with Vibrant Visuals enabled (MCPE-217597)Fixed the Spyglass and fire effects in first person not receiving gamma calibration in Vibrant VisualsFixed a bug that caused Bottle o' Enchanting not to glow when thrown in Vibrant VisualsFixed clusters of Mangrove Root blocks displaying a non-uniform color.Fixed Chain blocks not being rendered with PBR properties defined by the texture set.Fixed issue that caused Chain blocks to change PBR properties of surrounding blocks.Fixed incorrect colors being displayed when render controllers used is_hurt_color along with on_fire_color (MCPE-220347)Fixed render controllers displaying incorrect textures when using identically named Array.name values across geometry and texture expressions. (MCPE-220829)Fixed flipbook textures not working with variations textures (MCPE-190531)Fixed faces of non-full blocks (eg. Cakes or Trapdoors) having an unnatural ambient occlusion applied to them in some neighboring blocks configurationsFixed an issue where custom animations would be incorrect in first person with Vibrant Visuals enabledItems dropped in first person view appear slightly higher, without affecting the actual item positionMoved the graphics mode and render distance options to the top of video settings for convenienceFixed an issue where certain blocks did not show a highlight when they were interactable, if outline selection was disabled (MCPE-180453)Adjusted default rendering position for players holding leads if a lead_hold locator is not defined on the model, such that the lead does not render out of the player's forehead (MCPE-96298)Fixed the animation of End Crystal healing beams in Vibrant Visuals (MCPE-208094)Fixed the animation of Beacon beams in Vibrant Visuals (MCPE-220579)Increased thickness in Vibrant Visuals mode of the fishing line, so that it does not disappear when TAA is selectedReduced the alpha value from 60% to 25% for hurt color overlay on entities to aid in accessibilityAdded option to change cloud quality in settingsUpdated Reflections configurations for &quot;Favor Performance&quot; presets on Xbox platforms with Vibrant VisualsCertain sprites rendered in the world are now scaled and offset to be in parity with Java, and to better match their colliderAffects Snowballs, Ender Pearls, Ender Eyes, Experience Bottles, Splash Potions, Lingering Potions, and Ice Bombs (Minecraft Education)MobsPiglin Brutes will now despawn properly on peaceful difficulty (MCPE-88837)Fixed a bug where Glow Squid would not act as leash anchor pointsThe ambient sound interval for Animals and the Ghast have been adjusted to 6 and 4 seconds, respectively, matching JavaFixed bug that caused Happy Ghast to not rotate properly if dismounted while moving verticallyHappy Ghast now drops 1-3 experience orbs when killed by a playerStarting in 1.21.100, we’re gradually enabling engine changes to mob death behavior. This refactor shouldn’t affect gameplay but we’ll monitor for any death-related bugs.Boats no longer play step sounds when on the ground (MCPE-51638)Fixed a bug where the Happy Ghast riding sound would sometimes play in the loading screenFixed a bug where both Ghast and Happy Ghast ambient sounds would not be audible further than 16 blocks away from the player (MCPE-298575)Ghast ambient sound is now audible within 80 blocksHappy Ghast ambient sound is now audible within 64 blocksUpdated the way leashed mobs interact with vehiclesLeashed mobs can now be pulled into Boats, Minecarts, and other rideable entities if the leash is slackened when close to those entities (MCPE-157907)Leashed mobs will now automatically dismount their vehicle if the leash is stretched far enoughThese changes will come to Java Edition at a later dateIncreased Squid and Glow Squid height offset, to offset them slightly forward and decrease the size of their collision boxes to match Java (MCPE-114253)Leads can no longer be used on untamed Wolves that have been angered (MCPE-178947)Allays can no longer be given Leads (MCPE-186435)Allays can now be unleashed by interacting with them while not holding any item (MCPE-159044)Fixed a bug where Foxes could not pick up non-stackable items (MCPE-178487)Fixed bug where Foxes would wear picked up armor instead of holding it (MCPE-153135)Bogged can now spawn as Spider Jockeys in Swamps and Mangrove Swamps (MCPE-221119)SoundsIncreased volume of Happy Ghast ride soundLeashes will now emit their breaking sound from the location of the leash holder, rather than the actor being leashedStability and PerformanceFixed an issue where Xbox cloud saves would grow excessively in size with each save. (MCPE-197900)Fixed rare crashes during the app suspension on XboxUser InterfaceFixed the link text for the stacking add-ons banner in Create New World (MCPE-194268)Removed trailing spaces from the Tears music disc description (MCPE-219554)Recovering &quot;Friends&quot; and &quot;Invite to Game&quot; buttons when a scoreboard is visible (MCPE-218617)Fixed an issue when clicking the world image in the world grid layout there was no click sound (MCPE-217667)Player Dots on the Locator Bar now move smoothly when strafing near other PlayersTouch Controls: Pick Block button is now available while inside Scaffolding or Powder Snow (MCPE-190776)Player Dot on the Locator Bar now stops 1 pixel before the edge of the barTouch Controls: The button to change camera perspective is now also available in Spectator mode (MCPE-190751)Fixed a bug which could cause the bed screen to not be removed properly when being disconnected from a server.The Owned/Download text now shows on items you own outside of the My Library pageThe Marketplace Pass Chevron will now show on Items that the user owns while on normal Marketplace pages. Not on the Inventory. Owned/Download text moved to the right.Updated Marketplace Pass chevron to show on items in the inventory. Moved Download/Owned text to right side.The audio default volumes have been updated.We’ve made some adjustments to the spacing of items in the settings menus in this update. Work is still ongoing, and we plan to make further refinements in future updates!When using a Lead on an entity the &quot;Attach&quot; prompt is now translated (MCPE-219627)Vanilla ParityAdded The Void as a flatworld presetAside from these, the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.100 update comes with many technical improvements related to mob AI, the script engine, and the API for add-on creators. Interested players can read the official patch notes to learn more about the technical side of this update.Also Read: Minecraft snapshot 25w32a patch notes: Copper decorations, block tweaks, and more