Minecraft snapshot 25w32a patch notes: Copper decorations, block tweaks, and more

Just when we thought the Minecraft copper update couldn't get any better, Mojang released a brand new snapshot for Java Edition, revealing more features for the third game drop of 2025. Minecraft snapshot 25w32a introduces four new copper decorations: copper torch, copper bars, copper chains, and, lastly, copper lanterns.Mojang has stayed true to the chemistry of copper and made sure its flame is green. Aside from the new decorations, Minecraft snapshot 25w32a includes some minor changes, such as renaming the default chains to iron chains, lowering the cost of copper trapdoors, and more.Here are the complete patch notes for the latest Minecraft snapshot, 25w32a.Minecraft snapshot 25w32a patch notes: Everything you need to knowNew FeaturesAdded Copper DecorationsCopper DecorationsAdded Copper TorchA green variant of the Torch crafted from a Copper Nugget, Coal, and StickFunctionally identical to the TorchAdded Copper BarsFunctions like the existing Iron Bars blockMade from copper and oxidizes over timeAdded Copper ChainFunctions like the existing Chain block (now renamed to Iron Chain)Made from copper and oxidizes over timeAdded Copper LanternCrafted similarly to a regular Lantern but uses Copper and a Copper TorchThe lantern itself oxidizes, changing its look as it agesFunctionally identical to the LanternChanges in Minecraft snapshot 25w32aThe Chain block has been renamed to &quot;Iron Chain&quot;Minor Tweaks to Blocks, Items and EntitiesItems on the Shelf have been repositioned to sit on the ShelfAll Copper Golem Statues now always drop as item when minedAll Copper Golem Statues now pop off as an item when pushed by a pistonRecipesChanged the Copper Trapdoor recipe to use 4 Copper Ingots instead of 6Technical changes in Minecraft snapshot 25w32aThe Data Pack version is now 83.0The Resource Pack version is now 65.1Added a way to use GUI and item sprites in textData Pack Version 83.0Entity Datacopper_golemThe weather_state field now expects a string id instead of integer id0 -&gt; unaffected1 -&gt; exposed2 -&gt; weathered3 -&gt; oxidizedText renderingobjectText ComponentNew text component with type object has been addedThis component will display a single sprite from sprite atlas as a characterSprites are always rendered as a rectangle, 8x8 pixels in sizeFormat:atlas - namespaced ID of a sprite atlas, default value: minecraft:blockssprite - namespaced ID of a sprite in atlas, for example item/porkchopGeneral note about atlas contents:Sprite Atlases contain textures for items, blocks, mob effects, GUI elements, etc.Contents are controlled by files in assets/minecraft/atlases/ directory in a resource packCurrent contents can be reviewed with the F3+S key combinationLoot TablesAdded harvest/sweet_berry_bush loot table for drops when a Sweet Berry Bush with Sweet Berries is harvested by interacting with itTagsBlock TagsAdded #chains - all Chain blocksAdded #lanterns - all Lantern blocksAdded #bars - all Bar blocksItem TagsAdded #chains - all Chain block itemsAdded #lanterns - all Lantern block itemsAdded #bars - all Bar block itemsResource Pack Version 65.1Block SpritesAdded new block sprites:copper_barscopper_chaincopper_lanterncopper_torchexposed_copper_barsexposed_copper_chainexposed_copper_lanternexposed_copper_torchoxidized_copper_barsoxidized_copper_chainoxidized_copper_lanternoxidized_copper_torchweathered_copper_barsweathered_copper_chainweathered_copper_lanternweathered_copper_torchEntity SpritesAdded new entity sprites:copper_chaincopper_lanternexposed_copper_chainexposed_copper_lanternoxidized_copper_chainoxidized_copper_lanternweathered_copper_chainweathered_copper_lanternParticlesAdded new particle:copper_fire_flameFixed bugs in Minecraft snapshot 25w32aMC-163218 - Players with the Sneak option set to &quot;Toggle&quot; can sneak while in GUIsMC-174759 - Dragon eggs can be teleported to a height below voidMC-257540 - Sheep eat half as often as they did before 21w39aMC-273943 - Sweet berries drop from harvested bushes is hardcodedMC-276431 - Dragon egg teleports above the build height limit and deletes itselfMC-279548 - TNT minecart does not remember ignition source when exploding from a fallMC-295841 - Interactive collision check path is brokenMC-296054 - Fast non-projectile entity movements may fail to apply block effects from blocks around the starting position when moving in positive directionsMC-296055 - Slow non-projectile entity movements may fail to apply block effects from origin blockMC-296057 - Sideways non-projectile movements may fail to apply block effects from blocks around start of sideways motionMC-296372 - Teleport duration is unreliable as of 1.21.5MC-299314 - Breaking jukeboxes in certain ways doesn't stop the musicMC-299627 - Entity interpolation for high speed projectiles is wildly inaccurateMC-299770 - Chunks loaded by ender pearls permanently unload upon player death even when enderPearlsVanishOnDeath is set to falseMC-299837 - Running two or more /rotate commands in the same tick only applies the rotation of the last commandMC-299872 - The freezing overlay flashes when a freezing player touches fireMC-299913 - The &quot;You don't seem to have a Realm...&quot; focusable text widget now has a black backgroundMC-300051 - The top part of worn leggings does not renderMC-300092 - F3 pie chart particle entries are missing namesMC-300094 - Entities' held items no longer follow their arm movements when they have the invisibility effectMC-300100 - The “biome” debug option no longer has a space before its biome nameMC-300105 - The player can drown while the game is pausedMC-300108 - Villagers' and zombie villagers' clothes are incompleteMC-300113 - pack.mcmeta no longer accepts the longform object syntax in the supported_formats fieldMC-300121 - Interacting with a group of more than 3 connected shelves causes the game to crashMC-300122 - Certain parts of horse armor are sometimes invisibleMC-300131 - The &quot;debug.entry.currently.inF3&quot; string is improperly capitalizedMC-300136 - Held item positions are synchronized between entities of the same model in viewMC-300145 - Players can use items while their inventories are open when the “Use Item/Place Block” option is set to “Toggle”MC-300146 - Exiting interfaces is incredibly difficult when the “Use Item/Place Block” option is set to “Toggle”MC-300153 - The inner cubes of slimes are sometimes invisible from the outsideMC-300155 - Players can freeze while standing in powder snow despite the game being pausedMC-300164 - The value of the &quot;Sprint Window&quot; option is not savedMC-300165 - Players are damaged when blocking attacks with shields that disable shieldsMC-300166 - When looking_at_block or looking_at_fluid is enabled in the debug options, FPS is impacted by server tick rateMC-300168 - All shelf variants are in the redstone section of the creative inventoryMC-300180 - Debug screen text now stays on the screen in F1MC-300187 - Interacting with items with certain components in the inventory causes a crashMC-300193 - Dying and respawning within the same dimension consistently shows a loading terrain screenMC-300196 - Local Difficulty debug information flickers if it is open while GUI is hiddenMC-300214 - The shadows of baby mobs are now of the same size as those of their adult counterpartsMC-300235 - First number in E counter is always stuck at 0MC-300248 - Subtitles/closed captions obstruct the inventory UIMC-300275 - Pausing while riding a strider on top of lava sets the player on fireMC-300305 - When multiple people use fishing rods, an additional black line is drawnMC-300340 - Continuously clicking &quot;Continue&quot; on the welcome page resets the button disappearance animation progressMC-300394 - Oxidized/waxed oxidized copper golems, statue and entity versions, have the wrong pixels underneath their feet compared to their other counterpartsMC-300421 - Inconsistent capitalization for F3+F5 description in F3+Q debug menuMC-300440 - Elytra consumes durability while the game is paused in singleplayerMC-300464 - The debug crosshair is rendered in third personMinecraft snapshot 25w32a is available for download on the official game launcher. Interested players can install the latest snapshot and enter a world to craft and experience the new copper decorations.Also Read: 4 reasons why I am excited for the Minecraft copper update