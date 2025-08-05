  • home icon
  Minecraft snapshot 25w32a patch notes: Copper decorations, block tweaks, and more

Minecraft snapshot 25w32a patch notes: Copper decorations, block tweaks, and more

By Manish Kumar Choudhary
Modified Aug 05, 2025 14:49 GMT
Minecraft snapshot 25w32a patch notes
Minecraft snapshot 25w32a patch notes (Image via Mojang)

Just when we thought the Minecraft copper update couldn't get any better, Mojang released a brand new snapshot for Java Edition, revealing more features for the third game drop of 2025. Minecraft snapshot 25w32a introduces four new copper decorations: copper torch, copper bars, copper chains, and, lastly, copper lanterns.

Mojang has stayed true to the chemistry of copper and made sure its flame is green. Aside from the new decorations, Minecraft snapshot 25w32a includes some minor changes, such as renaming the default chains to iron chains, lowering the cost of copper trapdoors, and more.

Here are the complete patch notes for the latest Minecraft snapshot, 25w32a.

Minecraft snapshot 25w32a patch notes: Everything you need to know

New Features

  • Added Copper Decorations

Copper Decorations

  • Added Copper Torch
  • A green variant of the Torch crafted from a Copper Nugget, Coal, and Stick
  • Functionally identical to the Torch
  • Added Copper Bars
  • Functions like the existing Iron Bars block
  • Made from copper and oxidizes over time
  • Added Copper Chain
  • Functions like the existing Chain block (now renamed to Iron Chain)
  • Made from copper and oxidizes over time
  • Added Copper Lantern
  • Crafted similarly to a regular Lantern but uses Copper and a Copper Torch
  • The lantern itself oxidizes, changing its look as it ages
  • Functionally identical to the Lantern
Changes in Minecraft snapshot 25w32a

  • The Chain block has been renamed to "Iron Chain"

Minor Tweaks to Blocks, Items and Entities

  • Items on the Shelf have been repositioned to sit on the Shelf
  • All Copper Golem Statues now always drop as item when mined
  • All Copper Golem Statues now pop off as an item when pushed by a piston

Recipes

  • Changed the Copper Trapdoor recipe to use 4 Copper Ingots instead of 6

Technical changes in Minecraft snapshot 25w32a

  • The Data Pack version is now 83.0
  • The Resource Pack version is now 65.1
  • Added a way to use GUI and item sprites in text

Data Pack Version 83.0

Entity Data

copper_golem

  • The weather_state field now expects a string id instead of integer id
  • 0 -> unaffected
  • 1 -> exposed
  • 2 -> weathered
  • 3 -> oxidized

Text rendering

object

Text Component

  • New text component with type object has been added
  • This component will display a single sprite from sprite atlas as a character
  • Sprites are always rendered as a rectangle, 8x8 pixels in size
  • Format:
  • atlas - namespaced ID of a sprite atlas, default value: minecraft:blocks
  • sprite - namespaced ID of a sprite in atlas, for example item/porkchop
General note about atlas contents:

  • Sprite Atlases contain textures for items, blocks, mob effects, GUI elements, etc.
  • Contents are controlled by files in assets/minecraft/atlases/ directory in a resource pack
  • Current contents can be reviewed with the F3+S key combination

Loot Tables

  • Added harvest/sweet_berry_bush loot table for drops when a Sweet Berry Bush with Sweet Berries is harvested by interacting with it

Tags

Block Tags

  • Added #chains - all Chain blocks
  • Added #lanterns - all Lantern blocks
  • Added #bars - all Bar blocks
Item Tags

  • Added #chains - all Chain block items
  • Added #lanterns - all Lantern block items
  • Added #bars - all Bar block items

Resource Pack Version 65.1

Block Sprites

Added new block sprites:

  • copper_bars
  • copper_chain
  • copper_lantern
  • copper_torch
  • exposed_copper_bars
  • exposed_copper_chain
  • exposed_copper_lantern
  • exposed_copper_torch
  • oxidized_copper_bars
  • oxidized_copper_chain
  • oxidized_copper_lantern
  • oxidized_copper_torch
  • weathered_copper_bars
  • weathered_copper_chain
  • weathered_copper_lantern
  • weathered_copper_torch

Entity Sprites

Added new entity sprites:

  • copper_chain
  • copper_lantern
  • exposed_copper_chain
  • exposed_copper_lantern
  • oxidized_copper_chain
  • oxidized_copper_lantern
  • weathered_copper_chain
  • weathered_copper_lantern
Particles

Added new particle:

  • copper_fire_flame

Fixed bugs in Minecraft snapshot 25w32a

  • MC-163218 - Players with the Sneak option set to "Toggle" can sneak while in GUIs
  • MC-174759 - Dragon eggs can be teleported to a height below void
  • MC-257540 - Sheep eat half as often as they did before 21w39a
  • MC-273943 - Sweet berries drop from harvested bushes is hardcoded
  • MC-276431 - Dragon egg teleports above the build height limit and deletes itself
  • MC-279548 - TNT minecart does not remember ignition source when exploding from a fall
  • MC-295841 - Interactive collision check path is broken
  • MC-296054 - Fast non-projectile entity movements may fail to apply block effects from blocks around the starting position when moving in positive directions
  • MC-296055 - Slow non-projectile entity movements may fail to apply block effects from origin block
  • MC-296057 - Sideways non-projectile movements may fail to apply block effects from blocks around start of sideways motion
  • MC-296372 - Teleport duration is unreliable as of 1.21.5
  • MC-299314 - Breaking jukeboxes in certain ways doesn't stop the music
  • MC-299627 - Entity interpolation for high speed projectiles is wildly inaccurate
  • MC-299770 - Chunks loaded by ender pearls permanently unload upon player death even when enderPearlsVanishOnDeath is set to false
  • MC-299837 - Running two or more /rotate commands in the same tick only applies the rotation of the last command
  • MC-299872 - The freezing overlay flashes when a freezing player touches fire
  • MC-299913 - The "You don't seem to have a Realm..." focusable text widget now has a black background
  • MC-300051 - The top part of worn leggings does not render
  • MC-300092 - F3 pie chart particle entries are missing names
  • MC-300094 - Entities' held items no longer follow their arm movements when they have the invisibility effect
  • MC-300100 - The “biome” debug option no longer has a space before its biome name
  • MC-300105 - The player can drown while the game is paused
  • MC-300108 - Villagers' and zombie villagers' clothes are incomplete
  • MC-300113 - pack.mcmeta no longer accepts the longform object syntax in the supported_formats field
  • MC-300121 - Interacting with a group of more than 3 connected shelves causes the game to crash
  • MC-300122 - Certain parts of horse armor are sometimes invisible
  • MC-300131 - The "debug.entry.currently.inF3" string is improperly capitalized
  • MC-300136 - Held item positions are synchronized between entities of the same model in view
  • MC-300145 - Players can use items while their inventories are open when the “Use Item/Place Block” option is set to “Toggle”
  • MC-300146 - Exiting interfaces is incredibly difficult when the “Use Item/Place Block” option is set to “Toggle”
  • MC-300153 - The inner cubes of slimes are sometimes invisible from the outside
  • MC-300155 - Players can freeze while standing in powder snow despite the game being paused
  • MC-300164 - The value of the "Sprint Window" option is not saved
  • MC-300165 - Players are damaged when blocking attacks with shields that disable shields
  • MC-300166 - When looking_at_block or looking_at_fluid is enabled in the debug options, FPS is impacted by server tick rate
  • MC-300168 - All shelf variants are in the redstone section of the creative inventory
  • MC-300180 - Debug screen text now stays on the screen in F1
  • MC-300187 - Interacting with items with certain components in the inventory causes a crash
  • MC-300193 - Dying and respawning within the same dimension consistently shows a loading terrain screen
  • MC-300196 - Local Difficulty debug information flickers if it is open while GUI is hidden
  • MC-300214 - The shadows of baby mobs are now of the same size as those of their adult counterparts
  • MC-300235 - First number in E counter is always stuck at 0
  • MC-300248 - Subtitles/closed captions obstruct the inventory UI
  • MC-300275 - Pausing while riding a strider on top of lava sets the player on fire
  • MC-300305 - When multiple people use fishing rods, an additional black line is drawn
  • MC-300340 - Continuously clicking "Continue" on the welcome page resets the button disappearance animation progress
  • MC-300394 - Oxidized/waxed oxidized copper golems, statue and entity versions, have the wrong pixels underneath their feet compared to their other counterparts
  • MC-300421 - Inconsistent capitalization for F3+F5 description in F3+Q debug menu
  • MC-300440 - Elytra consumes durability while the game is paused in singleplayer
  • MC-300464 - The debug crosshair is rendered in third person
Minecraft snapshot 25w32a is available for download on the official game launcher. Interested players can install the latest snapshot and enter a world to craft and experience the new copper decorations.

Manish Kumar Choudhary

Manish Kumar Choudhary

Manish is an expert Minecraft Content Specialist at Sportskeeda. During his 3 years with the company, he has written over 1,000 articles and accumulated more than 24 million views.

With a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Applications, Manish possesses a solid foundation in understanding the technical aspects of the game, helping him create accurate and reliable guides. He also keeps himself updated with Minecraft content constantly via social media and keeps track of the latest game-related advancements.

Manish played numerous games during his childhood such as Pokemon Red and Blue, which significantly influenced his career path as a gaming journalist. While he no longer plays the game, his love for the franchise endures.

He predominantly enjoys single-player titles but also loves to hop on a server with his friends and enjoy a thrilling match of Valorant or Counter-Strike 2. Manish also relishes live-service RPG games like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. While he favors the PC platform, he plans to acquire a PlayStation soon.

When he gets time off work, Manish enjoys going on extended walks while listening to music, and taking in the sights of trees, buildings, and people around him. He is also a fitness enthusiast who starts his day at the gym and diligently monitors his nutrition throughout the day.

