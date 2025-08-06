New Minecraft copper lights could hint toward colored lighting in the future

Mojang recently released new copper lights like copper torches and copper lanterns in Minecraft. These were released with the Java Edition snapshot 25w32a and will soon be released with the fall game drop. The copper light blocks are unique since they are green, as opposed to normal torches and lanterns that are yellow and orange.
As of now, Minecraft is set to have four different kinds of colors of torches, which means the game could have different colored lights in the future.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.
How new copper lights can hint towards colored lighting in Minecraft
Copper torch and lantern are green but emit the same light as regular torch and lantern
In the Minecraft snapshot 25w32a, Mojang added two new light blocks: copper torches and copper lanterns. These were crafted using copper ingots along with regular torch and lantern recipes.
When they are placed in a world, they emit the same amount of light as a regular torch and lantern. This means a copper torch emits light level 14, and a copper lantern emits light level 15, even after being oxidized.
Though they are identical to one another, the striking difference is their color. Both copper light blocks are green in color. The texture from where the light is emitted has different shades of green.
One could argue that the texture color difference cannot be the only difference between the two kinds of torches and lanterns. Mojang could be working on different colored lights in Minecraft. This means that copper torches and lanterns could emit green light, along with having green textures on them.
Different colored lighting has already been tested in Vibrant Visuals
Another major reason copper torches and lanterns could hint toward colored light is that Mojang is already testing this feature in Bedrock Edition's Vibrant Visuals.
Vibrant Visuals is a brand-new visual upgrade that is currently in Bedrock Edition and will soon land in Java Edition.
In Bedrock's beta and preview versions, Mojang is already testing out a colored lighting system. This can be tested by turning on Vibrant Visuals along with the Render Dragon toggle in the experimental section while creating a new world. After doing so and entering the world, they can place a soul torch or redstone torch to see that they emit blue and red light, respectively.
Since vanilla Minecraft already has this feature through Vibrant Visuals, there is a strong chance that the green copper lantern will also emit green light once Mojang figures out how to bake more experimental Render Dragon features into Vibrant Visuals.
