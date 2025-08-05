Minecraft Figura mod guide

In Minecraft, you can create any skin and apply it to your character. Even though every character you make in the game has the same features and properties, you can personalize that character by creating and applying unique skins. Over the years, the game's community has found various ways to heavily customize skins, even in Java Edition.

Ad

One mod that allows you to customize your skin completely is called Figura. Here are more details about the Minecraft mod.

Note: This article only covers the basics of the Figura mod. This is because it is a highly technical mod that allows you to completely tweak your skin and model. Hence, all the information cannot be covered in this article.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Features and download guide for the Figura mod for Minecraft

What does the Figura mod offer?

Ad

Trending

Ad

Figura is a Minecraft mod that helps you create dynamic and expressive animated skins in-game, which are far more expressive than the standard skins.

It enables highly customizable skins by supporting full 3D models, animations, emotes, and even Lua programming. Figura allows users to create complicated gestures, blinking eyes, and waving hands, all of which are visible to other players on servers that support the mod.

This mod needs to be paired with an application called Blockbench. It is a free 3D modeling tool that can create custom Minecraft skins with unique 3D models.

Ad

First, you need to download the Figura mod for Minecraft and open the game. Then you need to enter a new world and pause the game to see the Figura icon appear in the menu. Click on it to enter the custom Figura model page. From there, you need to click the plus sign on the left to create a new Figura model.

After naming and creating a new model, the game will open the file explorer where the model file is created. This file then needs to be dragged and dropped into the Blockbench application. After doing this, the in-game character's model will show up in the application.

Ad

From here, you can start editing each and every part of your character, and also add unique animations to it. Once done, it can be saved and further tweaked through the Figura mod in the game itself.

How to download and install the Figura mod for Minecraft

Figura mod can be downloaded from the CurseForge website (Image via CurseForge/skyrina)

Here is a short guide on downloading the Figura mod for Minecraft:

Ad

Download and install the Fabric or Forge for the game version 1.21.4. Head to CurseForge and search for the Figura mod. On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file, which should be compatible with Fabric or Forge 1.21.4 as of now. Copy and paste the mod files into the "mods" folder in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft. Open the game's launcher and find the Fabric or Forge 1.21.4 modded game version. Open the game, enter a world, pause the game, and enter the Figura model editing area by clicking on the Figura button that appears.

Ad

Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!