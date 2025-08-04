Minecraft player builds galaxy floor using candles and stained glass

Minecraft is a game that allows for some wonderful structures. From massive castles to tall buildings, players have found creative ways of making amazing builds to share with the community.Minecraft player u/Big-Past7959 shared a short video on the game’s subreddit showing how they made a gorgeous transparent floor that looks like there’s a galaxy underneath. They used candles and stained glass to achieve the effect, and added that the build took a long time, but they are very happy with the results. They also mentioned that they don’t remember how many candles were used under the floor.Galaxy floor byu/Big-Past7959 inMinecraftbuildsu/AdamAGomba said the build looks even better with the new Bedrock graphics update. Mojang Studios released the Vibrant Visuals update only for the Bedrock Edition and are planning to bring the Java Edition version soon. As the name suggests, this update improves the visuals of the game.Comment byu/Big-Past7959 from discussion inMinecraftbuildsComment byu/Big-Past7959 from discussion inMinecraftbuildsu/BunchOfSpamBots added that they wonder what this build would look like with some firefly bushes. The firefly bush came out earlier this year, and instead of a new firefly mob, Mojang added a bush block with a glowing particle effect.u/AshenCombatant asked how the effect was made and guessed it might be black candles on black concrete under dark glass. They said it looked impressive and a little scary, but really pretty.Redditors react to the Minecraft floor build (Image via Reddit)The original poster said they dug 11 blocks down, used black concrete for the floor and walls, placed black candles layer by layer with dirt in between, then removed the dirt and added stained glass on top.u/crystal_53 shared a funny story about how they got banned from Reddit for sharing the original creator's tutorial. After getting lots of requests, they DMed the link to hundreds of people, which got flagged as spam and led to a three-day ban.New items to make Minecraft builds betterNew blocks and more copper items are coming to Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)Mojang Studios has already released the beta version of the upcoming game drop. Copper is getting a complete upgrade with tools, weapons, armors, chests, and even a copper golem. For years, this metal was used for nothing substantial, and the best purpose was as a decorative item.However, finally, the developers listened and delivered a great update. Players will now have a reason to mine copper to make useful items. With the new copper golem and the shelf blocks being added, it was a wonderful bonus that most players did not expect. It would be interesting to see what else Mojang has in store for the game.