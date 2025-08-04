  • home icon
Minecraft player builds galaxy floor using candles and stained glass

By Pranay Mishra
Published Aug 04, 2025 10:56 GMT
The galaxy floor build made in Minecraft
The galaxy floor build made in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios || Reddit/Big-Past7959)

Minecraft is a game that allows for some wonderful structures. From massive castles to tall buildings, players have found creative ways of making amazing builds to share with the community.

Minecraft player u/Big-Past7959 shared a short video on the game’s subreddit showing how they made a gorgeous transparent floor that looks like there’s a galaxy underneath. They used candles and stained glass to achieve the effect, and added that the build took a long time, but they are very happy with the results. They also mentioned that they don’t remember how many candles were used under the floor.

u/AdamAGomba said the build looks even better with the new Bedrock graphics update. Mojang Studios released the Vibrant Visuals update only for the Bedrock Edition and are planning to bring the Java Edition version soon. As the name suggests, this update improves the visuals of the game.

u/BunchOfSpamBots added that they wonder what this build would look like with some firefly bushes. The firefly bush came out earlier this year, and instead of a new firefly mob, Mojang added a bush block with a glowing particle effect.

u/AshenCombatant asked how the effect was made and guessed it might be black candles on black concrete under dark glass. They said it looked impressive and a little scary, but really pretty.

Redditors react to the Minecraft floor build (Image via Reddit)
Redditors react to the Minecraft floor build (Image via Reddit)

The original poster said they dug 11 blocks down, used black concrete for the floor and walls, placed black candles layer by layer with dirt in between, then removed the dirt and added stained glass on top.

u/crystal_53 shared a funny story about how they got banned from Reddit for sharing the original creator's tutorial. After getting lots of requests, they DMed the link to hundreds of people, which got flagged as spam and led to a three-day ban.

New items to make Minecraft builds better

New blocks and more copper items are coming to Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)
New blocks and more copper items are coming to Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mojang Studios has already released the beta version of the upcoming game drop. Copper is getting a complete upgrade with tools, weapons, armors, chests, and even a copper golem. For years, this metal was used for nothing substantial, and the best purpose was as a decorative item.

However, finally, the developers listened and delivered a great update. Players will now have a reason to mine copper to make useful items. With the new copper golem and the shelf blocks being added, it was a wonderful bonus that most players did not expect. It would be interesting to see what else Mojang has in store for the game.

About the author
Pranay Mishra

Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.

Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.

Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.

When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems.

Know More

