How copper is the most versatile ore in Minecraft

Copper is one of the most common ores in Minecraft. It was added back in 2021 with the Caves and Cliffs update part 1. At first, it was only craftable into copper ingots, copper blocks, lightning rods, and spyglasses. As time went on, the community discussed how the new Earth mineral was not too useful, especially since it had no gear sets.

In 2025, however, an argument can be made that copper is one of the most versatile earth minerals in Minecraft, especially when compared to other earth minerals like iron, gold, and diamonds. Here's how.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Why copper can be considered the most versatile ore in Minecraft

Copper is the only ore that can be used for gears and building blocks

Copper can not only be used to craft gears, but it can also be used to craft various building blocks (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

In the upcoming game dropping in fall 2025, copper will get even more new features like copper tools, weapons, and armor sets. This is a massive new feature because copper was the only earth mineral that did not have a gear set. After getting this update, it will become one of the most versatile ores.

This is because when we look at other ores like iron, gold, and diamond, they can be used to craft some of the best gear sets, but their blocks are not too useful for building structures. On the other hand, copper will not only have a gear set for beginners, but it also has a plethora of building blocks like doors, slabs, stairs, grates, chiseled copper, and more.

Copper also brings a new copper golem and a new light source

Like iron, copper also brings a new golem to the game, but it also brings a new light source with variable colors and light levels (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Copper can not only be used to craft building blocks and gear sets in the future, but it can also be used to craft brand-new copper golems, copper chests, and copper lanterns. While iron can also be used to craft iron golems, copper offers even more than iron and diamonds since players can create golems, chests, and even a new light source.

Because of all these unique uses, copper can now be considered the most versatile ore or earth mineral in Minecraft.

