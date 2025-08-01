Minecraft fans are asking for a mountain, lakes, and rivers update

Exploring the world of Minecraft is one of the best things to do in the game. The game features biomes, some of which are peaceful while others are quite dangerous. These biomes also offer terrains that help players distinguish between all the regions and make exploration more challenging and fun.A Minecraft player, u/Cosmic_Tea_Cat, posted on the game’s subreddit to discuss how they wanted the developers to improve the mountains, lakes, and rivers in the blocky world instead of the end dimension. The Redditor shared their desire to see varied terrain around rivers and lakes, and come across mossy caves on the surface. More variety in the terrain would make the world feel more realistic.While everyone want the End Update, i'm dreaming about Mountain Lakes And Rivers Update byu/Cosmic_Tea_Cat inMinecraftu/Fluffy-Set-9623 replied that they completely agreed with the idea and even wanted a fishing update along with it. The fishing mechanics in Minecraft have been more or less the same for a long time. An update for it would certainly add to the experience. u/_DeuTilt pointed out that fishing was reworked, as they remembered there not being any animation in the water when a fish would take the bait.Comment byu/Cosmic_Tea_Cat from discussion inMinecraftComment byu/Cosmic_Tea_Cat from discussion inMinecraftu/itzongaming said that Mojang needed to work on mountains with better jungles, rivers, and lakes around them. Improving fishing and boating would be a bonus. u/INS345 replied that they wanted the developers to bring back the old boats along with the new ones from version 1.9 because of the ride experience.u/_DeuTilt commented that if there were a river update, it should give players the ability to flag in boats. They added that the option to do it might already be in the code but has not been made official yet.Redditors react to the idea of Mountain update (Image via Reddit)u/The-Omnipot3ntPotato stated they found coordinating the end fight challenging, as they often played with friends, and proposed adding sailboats for ocean and river exploration. They preferred these to be modestly sized – not massive galleons, but &quot;happy Ghast&quot; sized – to make travel more enjoyable.Better updates for MinecraftThe shelf block is soon coming to Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)Minecraft did not receive any impactful updates for a long time until the developers decided to change the update structure, focusing more on smaller but more frequent updates. This was a game-changer, and every update ever since has been received very positively.The year started with the addition of new animal mob variants, firefly bush, and some ambiance improvements. The series of great updates continued with the addition of the flying ghast mob and the locator bar feature. Saddles also became craftable, which was something many players had been asking for years.The upcoming game drop will make copper more useful with the addition of copper tools, weapons, armor, chest, and even the copper golem. Not only that, but the developers will also add the shelf block with this update.