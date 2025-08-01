  • home icon
  Minecraft fans are asking for a mountain, lakes, and rivers update

Minecraft fans are asking for a mountain, lakes, and rivers update

By Pranay Mishra
Published Aug 01, 2025 10:56 GMT
Minecraft player wants a mountain and lake update for the game (Image via Mojang Studios)
Exploring the world of Minecraft is one of the best things to do in the game. The game features biomes, some of which are peaceful while others are quite dangerous. These biomes also offer terrains that help players distinguish between all the regions and make exploration more challenging and fun.

A Minecraft player, u/Cosmic_Tea_Cat, posted on the game’s subreddit to discuss how they wanted the developers to improve the mountains, lakes, and rivers in the blocky world instead of the end dimension. The Redditor shared their desire to see varied terrain around rivers and lakes, and come across mossy caves on the surface. More variety in the terrain would make the world feel more realistic.

u/Fluffy-Set-9623 replied that they completely agreed with the idea and even wanted a fishing update along with it. The fishing mechanics in Minecraft have been more or less the same for a long time. An update for it would certainly add to the experience. u/_DeuTilt pointed out that fishing was reworked, as they remembered there not being any animation in the water when a fish would take the bait.

u/itzongaming said that Mojang needed to work on mountains with better jungles, rivers, and lakes around them. Improving fishing and boating would be a bonus. u/INS345 replied that they wanted the developers to bring back the old boats along with the new ones from version 1.9 because of the ride experience.

u/_DeuTilt commented that if there were a river update, it should give players the ability to flag in boats. They added that the option to do it might already be in the code but has not been made official yet.

Redditors react to the idea of Mountain update (Image via Reddit)
u/The-Omnipot3ntPotato stated they found coordinating the end fight challenging, as they often played with friends, and proposed adding sailboats for ocean and river exploration. They preferred these to be modestly sized – not massive galleons, but "happy Ghast" sized – to make travel more enjoyable.

Better updates for Minecraft

The shelf block is soon coming to Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)
Minecraft did not receive any impactful updates for a long time until the developers decided to change the update structure, focusing more on smaller but more frequent updates. This was a game-changer, and every update ever since has been received very positively.

The year started with the addition of new animal mob variants, firefly bush, and some ambiance improvements. The series of great updates continued with the addition of the flying ghast mob and the locator bar feature. Saddles also became craftable, which was something many players had been asking for years.

The upcoming game drop will make copper more useful with the addition of copper tools, weapons, armor, chest, and even the copper golem. Not only that, but the developers will also add the shelf block with this update.

About the author
Pranay Mishra

Pranay Mishra

Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.

Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.

Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.

When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
