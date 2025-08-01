This Minecraft mod adds a brand new underground dimension

Minecraft has a total of three dimensions that you can explore: Overworld, Nether, and End. Each one of them has unique biomes, blocks, mobs, and terrain generations. For years, Mojang has stuck with these three dimensions and has not added a fourth one. Since Minecraft Java Edition can be heavily modified, the community has come up with all kinds of third-party features, including entirely new dimensions.
One such mod that adds a brand new dimension is called The Undergarden. Here is everything to know about the Minecraft mod.
Features and download guide for the Undergarden mod for Minecraft
What does the Undergarden mod offer?
Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!
The Undergarden is a mysterious and dangerous dimension that supposedly exists below the bedrock layer of the Overworld. This dimension is filled with brand-new biomes, vegetation, blocks, and creatures, giving you loads of new features to explore.
Though it is said to be located underneath the bedrock layer of the Overworld, it is accessed through a unique portal that can be built anywhere, just like a Nether portal. The portal frames must be built using stone or deepslate bricks, and they can be lit using a new item called a catalyst, made from four iron ingots, four gold ingots, and one diamond.
Once players enter the new dimension, they can spawn in any one of the 15 biomes the mod adds. These biomes will mostly have a dark and dingy feel to them since they all generate underneath the bedrock layer, which is even deeper than the deepslate stone area. The flora in these biomes has gradually adapted to grow without the need for light or oxygen. Hence, players can also face tough challenges in some biomes where they will have limited breath.
When it comes to mobs, this mod offers various passive and hostile mobs. Some of these passive creatures are Gwib, Thrallid, Smogspitter, Flourishing Bushbaby, etc. While some hostile monsters are Rotwalker, Dweller, Mog, Nargoyles, Gloomper, etc.
The Undergarden mod also adds some massive boss mobs like The Forgotton One, Inky Maw, and Stoneborn.
How to download and install the Undergarden mod for Minecraft?
Here is a short guide on downloading and installing the Undergarden mod for Minecraft:
- Download and install the NeoForge for the game version 1.21.1.
- Head to CurseForge and search for the The Undergarden mod.
- On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file, which should be compatible with NeoForge 1.21.1 as of now.
- Copy and paste the mod files into the "mods" folder in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft.
- Open the game's launcher and find the NeoForge 1.21.1 modded game version.
- Open the game, enter a world, and explore the entire new dimension filled with unique biomes, flora, and creatures.
Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:
- Minecraft player suggests interesting concept idea for a new crafting table
- Minecraft Tool Belt mod guide
- Most Minecraft fans are unaware about this hidden location in desert temples
Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!