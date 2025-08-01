Minecraft Tool Belt mod guide

In Minecraft, you have a fixed inventory slot that can quickly fill up if you keep gathering resources. Some of your inventory slots will be filled with various tools and weapons that you create. Particularly, the first three or four slots in your hotbar will consist of these tools and weapons. All the items can make your inventory area a bit cluttered.

Hence, a useful mod called Tool Belt can be of great use since it can take care of where your tools and weapons stay without taking up inventory space. Here is everything to know about the Minecraft mod.

Features and download guide for the Tool Belt mod guide for Minecraft

What does the Tool Belt mod offer?

Tool Belt adds a utility belt that can keep various tools and weapons (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Tool Belt mod is a simple mod that adds a new tool belt as an item to use. The tool belt can be crafted using five leather, one iron ingot, and two strings as shown above. When crafted, the first level of the belt will have two inventory slots of its own. This is where you can either store any weapon, like a sword or a bow, or any tool like a pickaxe, an axe, a shovel, etc.

The tool belt can then be placed in a special inventory slot that the mod creates, which is located right above the shield slot. Once placed there, the contents of the tool belt can be accessed at any time by holding down the "R" button and selecting the item from a GUI wheel as shown above as well.

An extra belt pouch increases the number of slots in the tool belt (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

You can also craft an extra belt pouch using three leather, four strings, and one gold ingot. This pouch can then be combined with the tool belt to increase the belt's inventory size by one slot. This way, a tool belt can be enlarged so that it can accommodate every tool and weapon taking up space in your inventory.

How to download and install the Tool Belt mod for Minecraft?

Tool Belt mod can be downloaded from the CurseForge website (Image via CurseForge/gigaherz)

Here is a short guide on downloading and installing the Tool Belt mod for Minecraft:

Download and install the NeoForge for the game version 1.21.8. Head to CurseForge and search for the Tool Belt mod. On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file, which should be compatible with NeoForge 1.21.8 as of now. Copy and paste the mod files into the "mods" folder in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft. Open the game's launcher and find the NeoForge 1.21.8 modded game version. Open the game, enter a world, and start crafting the tool belt and belt pouches to keep all the tools and weapons in them.

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

