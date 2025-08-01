Minecraft Tool Belt mod guide

In Minecraft, you have a fixed inventory slot that can quickly fill up if you keep gathering resources. Some of your inventory slots will be filled with various tools and weapons that you create. Particularly, the first three or four slots in your hotbar will consist of these tools and weapons. All the items can make your inventory area a bit cluttered.
Hence, a useful mod called Tool Belt can be of great use since it can take care of where your tools and weapons stay without taking up inventory space. Here is everything to know about the Minecraft mod.
Features and download guide for the Tool Belt mod guide for Minecraft
What does the Tool Belt mod offer?
Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!
Tool Belt mod is a simple mod that adds a new tool belt as an item to use. The tool belt can be crafted using five leather, one iron ingot, and two strings as shown above. When crafted, the first level of the belt will have two inventory slots of its own. This is where you can either store any weapon, like a sword or a bow, or any tool like a pickaxe, an axe, a shovel, etc.
The tool belt can then be placed in a special inventory slot that the mod creates, which is located right above the shield slot. Once placed there, the contents of the tool belt can be accessed at any time by holding down the "R" button and selecting the item from a GUI wheel as shown above as well.
You can also craft an extra belt pouch using three leather, four strings, and one gold ingot. This pouch can then be combined with the tool belt to increase the belt's inventory size by one slot. This way, a tool belt can be enlarged so that it can accommodate every tool and weapon taking up space in your inventory.
How to download and install the Tool Belt mod for Minecraft?
Here is a short guide on downloading and installing the Tool Belt mod for Minecraft:
- Download and install the NeoForge for the game version 1.21.8.
- Head to CurseForge and search for the Tool Belt mod.
- On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file, which should be compatible with NeoForge 1.21.8 as of now.
- Copy and paste the mod files into the "mods" folder in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft.
- Open the game's launcher and find the NeoForge 1.21.8 modded game version.
- Open the game, enter a world, and start crafting the tool belt and belt pouches to keep all the tools and weapons in them.
Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:
- Minecraft player suggests interesting concept idea for a new crafting table
- Most Minecraft fans are unaware about this hidden location in desert temples
- Minecraft Grimoire of Gaia mod guide
Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!