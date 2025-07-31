  • home icon
Most Minecraft fans are unaware about this hidden location in desert temples

By Pranay Mishra
Published Jul 31, 2025 14:43 GMT
Minecraft player finds a hidden area in the desert temple
Minecraft player finds a hidden area in the desert temple (Image via Reddit/Site-Shot || Mojang Studios)

Minecraft has a plethora of structures spread across its world for players to find. The jungles have dangerous temples, the ocean has the underwater monument, and the deserts have the pyramid-like temples. While most players have come across this structure, parts of it might still come off as a surprise.

Redditor Site-Shot shared a post on r/Minecraft, showing the interior of a desert temple and a hidden space at the corner of it. OP asked the community if anyone else knew about this secret room or was it just them who had no idea about it. They also added that players need to excavate the area in the back right corner of the temple.

IAmSpinda replied by saying this area was added with the Trails and Tales update. They also added that the suspicious sand in the region gave them some great loot, including some diamonds.

thatguy01001010 said this region came in right at the tail end of their last Minecraft binge. They were just glad they hadn’t been missing it for years, though honestly, it wouldn’t have been a shock if they had.

PM_me_oak_trees added that it had been a while since they last played and asked whether this was in addition to the danger hole in the middle or its replacement. Turbulent_Tax2126 replied to them saying it was an addition.

Redditors talk about the secret area in the desert temple (Image via Reddit)
Redditors talk about the secret area in the desert temple (Image via Reddit)

scottcoulson pointed out that players shouldn’t just excavate normally. Those strange breaking sounds while digging sand mean they’re breaking “suspicious sand.” It looks slightly different from regular sand, and instead of breaking it, players should use a brush to carefully uncover hidden archaeological treasures.

New content coming to Minecraft

A Minecraft player makes cars using the shelf block (Image via u/_Waffle__Warrior_/Reddit || Mojang Studios)
A Minecraft player makes cars using the shelf block (Image via u/_Waffle__Warrior_/Reddit || Mojang Studios)

One of the reasons the blocky game is still so popular is the constant updates that add new content. Mojang is working to ensure there is always something to explore in Minecraft. The last few game drops have been great, bringing new content such as mob variants, ambiance features, and even the firefly bush.

Things are going to get even better with the upcoming game drop that fans call the “copper update.” As the unofficial name suggests, this update will give copper more uses including copper armor, tools, weapons, and even the copper golem.

Another pleasant surprise was the shelf block that has already impressed the building community. Players have created unique structures like cars using this item. The update will be out soon, though no release date has been given.

Edited by Angad Sharma
