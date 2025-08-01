Minecraft player suggests interesting concept idea for a new crafting table

Minecraft has a wide variety of game mechanics that add the element of challenge and fun. One of them is crafting, allowing players to create new items using raw materials taken from the blocky world. The crafting process is simple with a 3X3 grid to place blocks, but what if the developers expanded upon the idea and made things a little complex?Redditor FLCHxD shared an idea on r/Minecraft by introducing a 4X4 grid crafting bench to make items that cannot be crafted. It would be available once the player finishes the game. OP suggested making elytra craftable to avoid them becoming unobtainable if lost.Instead of finding them in end ships, players would get complex crafting tables in end cities and ships after defeating the ender dragon. These tables would enable balanced crafting of a few powerful items using expensive recipes and extra slots, keeping it vanilla-friendly and end-game exclusive.Crafting Bench (4x4 crafting table) for POST-game complex crafts (game idea) byu/FLCHxD inMinecraftThe idea started with just elytra but expanded to avoid single-recipe tables, with example recipes as supporting concepts. OP added that this table can have some unconventional uses as well, such as crafting a special command block to summon the Storm Wither from Story Mode, limited to that function only.Comment byu/FLCHxD from discussion inMinecraftFit_Excitement_2145 said most of the recipes shown in the pictures are either very easy to get or are completely unnecessary. Grotti-Italie chimed in by saying the recipe for making the Totem of Undying is incredibly easy to get. In the pictures, OP proposed using just gold blocks, emerald, and golden apples to make this item.Comment byu/FLCHxD from discussion inMinecraftZannyHip disliked the idea as it overcomplicates the game and added that there is a reason why the elytra and Totem of Undying are difficult to obtain. The crafting bench makes them quite cheap. throwaway20102039 said that it was more than overcomplicating and reminded ZannyHip about the Avaritia crafting mod.Redditors react to the Minecraft crafting bench idea (Image via Reddit)RealJooJ pointed out that Avaritia is a mod and is supposed to be complicated. averagenolifeguy replied that the particular mod is the endgame mod. For those unaware, Avaritia has an extreme crafting mode which has a 9X9 crafting grid and countless items to craft.New content coming to MinecraftCopper golem statue has also been added to the Minecraft update (Image via Mojang Studios)The upcoming game drop is about to add a lot of new things to the blocky world. The highlight of the update is the copper upgrade. The developers are introducing copper tools, weapons, armor, and even a copper golem and chest combo. This cute mob was announced way back in 2021 but lost the Mob Vote. Many players are very happy that Mojang decided to bring back a mob that lost the event.Another surprise was the shelf block that is very similar to a vertical slab block many players have been asking the developers to add. With the beta updates out, players have already started making unique structures such as casinos and even cars to show the potential of the shelf block.