Minecraft player suggests interesting concept idea for a new crafting table

By Pranay Mishra
Published Aug 01, 2025 08:30 GMT
Redditors react to the crafting bench idea
Minecraft player proposes the idea of a crafting bench (Image via Reddit/FLCHxD || Mojang Studios)

Minecraft has a wide variety of game mechanics that add the element of challenge and fun. One of them is crafting, allowing players to create new items using raw materials taken from the blocky world. The crafting process is simple with a 3X3 grid to place blocks, but what if the developers expanded upon the idea and made things a little complex?

Redditor FLCHxD shared an idea on r/Minecraft by introducing a 4X4 grid crafting bench to make items that cannot be crafted. It would be available once the player finishes the game. OP suggested making elytra craftable to avoid them becoming unobtainable if lost.

Instead of finding them in end ships, players would get complex crafting tables in end cities and ships after defeating the ender dragon. These tables would enable balanced crafting of a few powerful items using expensive recipes and extra slots, keeping it vanilla-friendly and end-game exclusive.

The idea started with just elytra but expanded to avoid single-recipe tables, with example recipes as supporting concepts. OP added that this table can have some unconventional uses as well, such as crafting a special command block to summon the Storm Wither from Story Mode, limited to that function only.

Fit_Excitement_2145 said most of the recipes shown in the pictures are either very easy to get or are completely unnecessary. Grotti-Italie chimed in by saying the recipe for making the Totem of Undying is incredibly easy to get. In the pictures, OP proposed using just gold blocks, emerald, and golden apples to make this item.

ZannyHip disliked the idea as it overcomplicates the game and added that there is a reason why the elytra and Totem of Undying are difficult to obtain. The crafting bench makes them quite cheap. throwaway20102039 said that it was more than overcomplicating and reminded ZannyHip about the Avaritia crafting mod.

Redditors react to the Minecraft crafting bench idea (Image via Reddit)
RealJooJ pointed out that Avaritia is a mod and is supposed to be complicated. averagenolifeguy replied that the particular mod is the endgame mod. For those unaware, Avaritia has an extreme crafting mode which has a 9X9 crafting grid and countless items to craft.

New content coming to Minecraft

Copper golem statue has also been added to the Minecraft update (Image via Mojang Studios)
The upcoming game drop is about to add a lot of new things to the blocky world. The highlight of the update is the copper upgrade. The developers are introducing copper tools, weapons, armor, and even a copper golem and chest combo. This cute mob was announced way back in 2021 but lost the Mob Vote. Many players are very happy that Mojang decided to bring back a mob that lost the event.

Another surprise was the shelf block that is very similar to a vertical slab block many players have been asking the developers to add. With the beta updates out, players have already started making unique structures such as casinos and even cars to show the potential of the shelf block.

Pranay Mishra

Pranay Mishra

Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.

Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.

Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.

When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems.

More from Sportskeeda
