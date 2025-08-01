How Minecraft Java's new debug screen settings can still improve before the official release

Mojang recently released Minecraft Java snapshot 25w31a, in which they introduced a brand new type of debug screen and its settings. This new change made it possible for players to toggle off or on any debug information on the F3 screen, offering a lot of customization. It even allowed the players to keep some debug information constantly on the screen.

Despite all these great changes to the debug screen, an argument can be made that it still needs some polishing before it can be officially released to Minecraft Java with the fall game drop. Here are a few ways in which I feel the new debug screen changes can be improved.

Ways in which Minecraft Java's new debug screen changes can be improved

The spacing between always-on debug information can be reduced

The debug information can be slightly bunched up to give a better view of the world (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Firstly, players can toggle any debug information from the debug screen options menu to be shown at all times. This means that the information will be shown to the player even when the main F3 debug screen is not on. Some of the best debug options to always keep on are FPS, coordinates, light level, etc.

However, when multiple of these settings are kept always on the screen, players will see that they will have a lot of space between the two. If players plan to keep 5 to 6 types of debug information on the screen, it can become cluttered too quickly, which is partially because of how spaced out each of them is.

Simplifying always-on debug information

Some debug information that is set to always-on can be simplified (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Apart from fixing the spacing between debug information, Mojang can also reduce and simplify some of the debug information, especially when they are toggled to stay on the main HUD constantly. For example, when players turn on the coordinates information to be always visible on the screen, they will essentially want only the coordinates. Instead, the entire detailed information about player coordinates will show up, which can single-handedly clutter the HUD.

Hence, Mojang could reduce the information about these debug options, particularly when they are set to always-on mode.

Remove debug information on different GUI screens

The always-on debug information is shown everywhere, even in the pause menu (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

When any debug information is kept to the always-on setting, it will almost always stay on the screen, even if players are in the pause menu or in any GUI like crafting table, furnace, etc.

Hence, Mojang can fix this issue so that the information does not always remain on the screen, especially in other block GUIs and the pause menu.

