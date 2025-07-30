New F3 debug screen arriving soon in Minecraft Java Edition

Mojang recently introduced a brand new F3 debug screen for Minecraft Java Edition in the latest snapshot 25w31a. This snapshot is part of the upcoming game drop that will release sometime in the fall. Along with all kinds of copper-related features that were first introduced in Bedrock Edition beta and preview, Java Edition's debug screen also gets a long-awaited update.
Here is everything to know about the new F3 debug screen and its new settings, coming soon officially to Minecraft Java Edition.
Everything to know about new F3 debug screen and settings in Minecraft Java Edition
New F3 debug screen look
The debug screen is a text overlay in Minecraft that shows various kinds of technical details about the game and about the device it's running on. This screen can be toggled by pressing the F3 button on the keyboard.
Previously, the debug screen was way too cluttered by default, with loads of information, most of which was not necessary to a regular player. In the latest snapshot 25w31a, Mojang decided to make the debug screen a lot less cluttered when players first open it.
The screen will only show FPS, cloud information, memory, coordinates, Minecraft version, server settings, PC specs, and debug charts.
Hence, the debug screen will soon be a lot cleaner and easier to read.
New debug screen setting
Apart from decluttering the default debug screen, Mojang has also added a brand new debug screen setting. This debug setting page can be opened by pressing the F3 and F5 buttons together.
Once it opens, players will see a whole list of debug options. These options can either be toggled off, toggled to show only when F3 is pressed, or toggled to always show on the screen.
This gives players full control to customize their debug screen and also keep certain information always on the screen. For example, players can keep FPS counter, biome location, GPU utilization, etc., always on the screen, even if the debug screen is off. Furthermore, they can further declutter the main debug screen by toggling off most options.
Additionally, this new debug screen setting also adds a brand new debug feature called octree visualization, which was previously not available to regular players.
This settings screen also has two buttons at the bottom called default and performance profile. The default profile resets every change a player made and resets back to the default F3 screen. The performance profile shows only the most important and simplest debug screen information, which slightly increases the game's performance.
