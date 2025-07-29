Minecraft player builds gigantic statue of Steve

One thing Minecraft builders are well known to do is make large structures. Given the lenient height limit of the blocky world, players have a lot of room to make massive designs. While the usual projects are castles, buildings, and towns, some builds can get a little unconventional.On r/Minecraft, Redditor 777F_lover2008 shared some images showing a massive statue of Steve that they built. The pictures featured different angles of the build with the iconic blue T-shirt and dark blue pants. OP added a little crown on the structure to match it with their own skin. What made this build even more impressive was the surrounding structure that made it look like a replica of the Statue of Liberty.Rate the build byu/777F_lover2008 inMinecraftCottonCherryPop expressed their fondness for this structure by giving it the best marks possible and called OP’s work excellent. Candid_Candle_905 pointed out the similarities between the build and Statue of Liberty by calling it “Statue of Steveberty.”Comment byu/777F_lover2008 from discussion inMinecraftComment byu/777F_lover2008 from discussion inMinecraftOk-Meal655 loved the build, including the structure underneath the statue that looked like a castle to them. OP replied that it's a fort and not a castle. Dazzling_Reward_4992 pointed out the skin OP has used is very similar to one their friend has, and they got it from the Minecraft Bedrock Birthday Pack. They also gave it a perfect score.Redditors react to the Steve statue build (Image via Reddit)However, it seemed not everyone was convinced that the build didn't require any improvements. u/AdRepulsive3182 gave the build seven out of 10 and added that while the base of the statue looks nice, the structure above could use more shades. They suggested using concrete powder on some spots.Massive builds in MinecraftA Minecraft player makes cars using the shelf block (Image via u/_Waffle__Warrior_/Reddit || Mojang Studios)Minecraft players have always impressed the game’s community by showcasing how large and detailed some builds can be. Talented builders have created medieval towns, cities, and even a fictional country in the blocky world.While most of the builders take the help of third-party tools like WorldEdit, some players make things more challenging by doing it in Survival or even Hardcore mode. All of these builds show how dedicated some players are to the game.With the addition of more interesting blocks such as the newly announced shelves, the developers are giving more ways for players to get creative with their builds. In fact, some have already started creating different types of vehicles in the game.