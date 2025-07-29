  • home icon
  • Minecraft
  • Minecraft player builds gigantic statue of Steve

Minecraft player builds gigantic statue of Steve

By Pranay Mishra
Published Jul 29, 2025 15:21 GMT
Redditors react to the Steve statue build
A Minecraft player made a massive Steve statue (Image via Reddit/777F_lover2008 || Mojang Studios)

One thing Minecraft builders are well known to do is make large structures. Given the lenient height limit of the blocky world, players have a lot of room to make massive designs. While the usual projects are castles, buildings, and towns, some builds can get a little unconventional.

Ad

On r/Minecraft, Redditor 777F_lover2008 shared some images showing a massive statue of Steve that they built. The pictures featured different angles of the build with the iconic blue T-shirt and dark blue pants. OP added a little crown on the structure to match it with their own skin. What made this build even more impressive was the surrounding structure that made it look like a replica of the Statue of Liberty.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad
sk promotional banner

CottonCherryPop expressed their fondness for this structure by giving it the best marks possible and called OP’s work excellent. Candid_Candle_905 pointed out the similarities between the build and Statue of Liberty by calling it “Statue of Steveberty.”

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Ad
Ad

Ok-Meal655 loved the build, including the structure underneath the statue that looked like a castle to them. OP replied that it's a fort and not a castle. Dazzling_Reward_4992 pointed out the skin OP has used is very similar to one their friend has, and they got it from the Minecraft Bedrock Birthday Pack. They also gave it a perfect score.

Redditors react to the Steve statue build (Image via Reddit)
Redditors react to the Steve statue build (Image via Reddit)

However, it seemed not everyone was convinced that the build didn't require any improvements. u/AdRepulsive3182 gave the build seven out of 10 and added that while the base of the statue looks nice, the structure above could use more shades. They suggested using concrete powder on some spots.

Ad

Massive builds in Minecraft

A Minecraft player makes cars using the shelf block (Image via u/_Waffle__Warrior_/Reddit || Mojang Studios)
A Minecraft player makes cars using the shelf block (Image via u/_Waffle__Warrior_/Reddit || Mojang Studios)

Minecraft players have always impressed the game’s community by showcasing how large and detailed some builds can be. Talented builders have created medieval towns, cities, and even a fictional country in the blocky world.

Ad

While most of the builders take the help of third-party tools like WorldEdit, some players make things more challenging by doing it in Survival or even Hardcore mode. All of these builds show how dedicated some players are to the game.

With the addition of more interesting blocks such as the newly announced shelves, the developers are giving more ways for players to get creative with their builds. In fact, some have already started creating different types of vehicles in the game.

About the author
Pranay Mishra

Pranay Mishra

Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.

Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.

Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.

When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems.

Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications