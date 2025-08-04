Minecraft player finds weird village generation with no houses

  • home icon
By Pranay Mishra
Published Aug 04, 2025 11:12 GMT
Minecraft player comes across a region with a mission village
Minecraft player comes across a region with a mission village (Image via Reddit/Feather_Bloom/Mojang Studios)

Exploring the blocky world of Minecraft is one of the most exciting things to do in the game. While there are different biomes with a variety of weather, mobs, and resources, sometimes players come across some truly unique locations. These bizarre locations are a result of bugs in the terrain generation algorithm, and finding them brings quite a thrill.

A Minecraft player, u/Feather_Bloom, shared a couple of images on the game’s subreddit showing something truly bizarre. The pictures featured an aerial view of what seems to be a village infrastructure without any houses. The paths are there, along with the fountain and some haystacks, and even an iron golem. However, not a single villager or their house can be seen.

The original poster stated that they came across this area in the Java edition of the game, version 1.21.7. They also added the seed of the world and said that players can find this region by just walking forward from the spawn location. The seed value is 5853725747226324024.

u/SpaceBug176 suggested that the villagers might be underground, as the area does look like a mountain. It won’t be a shock if that was the case, as another player came across a village that was embedded inside a cave due to a bug. A user, u/blindgorgon, asked for it to be looked into. They know villages sometimes generate badly on cliffs, but said this one would be next level if true.

Redditors talk about this bizarre bug in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)
u/Jumpy-Swimmer3266 jokingly said that maybe the villagers ran out of money before they could complete the building project. u/2yrnx1lc2zkp77kp added to the joke, saying that it is very similar to California City in California. u/EIG0dFather replied that California City does offer some great desert riding and exploring options.

The bizarre bugs of Minecraft

The end portal bug led to making it non-functional (Image via Mojang Studios || Reddit/Ok_Warthog_8870)
Despite Minecraft being out for more than 15 years, the game still has many bugs. Thankfully, most of these bugs are found in the terrain generation and usually lead to some hilarious structures. Players have found treasure ships on top of pillager towers, desert temples in the middle of the ocean, or villages in the middle of two biomes.

However, in some cases, these bugs can lead to issues in the gameplay experience. For example, recently, a player came across an end portal that was fused with a nether portal generated due to a bug.

This was a problem as end portals are quite rare and needed to reach the ender dragon. Hopefully, the developers will release more updates to iron out such bugs and make the gameplay better.

About the author
Pranay Mishra

Pranay Mishra

Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.

Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.

Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.

When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems.

