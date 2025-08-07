How to create The Void flat world in Minecraft Bedrock

Mojang recently released a new Minecraft Bedrock Edition 1.21.100 update. This was a small update that fixed several bugs in the game, along with adding a brand new flat world preset called The Void. The Void has been a popular flat world preset in Java Edition for a long time. It was recently added to Bedrock Edition.
Here is a simple guide to create The Void flat world in Minecraft Bedrock Edition 1.21.100.
Steps to create The Void flat world in Minecraft Bedrock Edition
1) Enter the game and create a new world
Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!
First, you need to make sure that you have the latest version of the game to create The Void flat world. Make sure that the game is updated to version 1.21.100. After that, you can start your game, head to singleplayer, and create a new world. This will take you to the creation page, where you will see various settings.
2) Select The Void flat world from the advanced section
On this page, you need to head to the "Advanced" tab, where you will find the flat world toggle. This is a brand new toggle that Mojang added to Bedrock Edition a few months ago. They initially added eight classic flat world presets, then also added The Void in 1.21.100.
When you toggle the flat world setting, a new section will appear where you can choose and customize any flat world and its layers. In the flat world presets, you need to select "The Void". The Void only has one layer of stone blocks, making a small square platform, after which the world only consists of the Void. You can change the layers of the world from the flat world settings themselves.
Once you are ready, you can create the world and enter The Void flat preset in Minecraft Bedrock Edition.
This unique flat world can then be used in various ways. You can test redstone contraptions without any additional lag of chunks, test your mods, make custom maps from scratch, and even try out special builds that are designed for the sky.
Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:
- How to craft and use copper torch in Minecraft
- Minecraft Sonic add-on releases 1.1 update, featuring Dr. Eggman, new forms, and more
- New Minecraft copper lights could hint towards colored lighting in the future
Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!