How to create The Void flat world in Minecraft Bedrock

Mojang recently released a new Minecraft Bedrock Edition 1.21.100 update. This was a small update that fixed several bugs in the game, along with adding a brand new flat world preset called The Void. The Void has been a popular flat world preset in Java Edition for a long time. It was recently added to Bedrock Edition.

Ad

Here is a simple guide to create The Void flat world in Minecraft Bedrock Edition 1.21.100.

Steps to create The Void flat world in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

1) Enter the game and create a new world

Create a new world where you can select the flat world option (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

First, you need to make sure that you have the latest version of the game to create The Void flat world. Make sure that the game is updated to version 1.21.100. After that, you can start your game, head to singleplayer, and create a new world. This will take you to the creation page, where you will see various settings.

Ad

Trending

2) Select The Void flat world from the advanced section

Turn on the flat world option and select The Void in the world creation page (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

On this page, you need to head to the "Advanced" tab, where you will find the flat world toggle. This is a brand new toggle that Mojang added to Bedrock Edition a few months ago. They initially added eight classic flat world presets, then also added The Void in 1.21.100.

Ad

When you toggle the flat world setting, a new section will appear where you can choose and customize any flat world and its layers. In the flat world presets, you need to select "The Void". The Void only has one layer of stone blocks, making a small square platform, after which the world only consists of the Void. You can change the layers of the world from the flat world settings themselves.

Ad

Once you are ready, you can create the world and enter The Void flat preset in Minecraft Bedrock Edition.

This unique flat world can then be used in various ways. You can test redstone contraptions without any additional lag of chunks, test your mods, make custom maps from scratch, and even try out special builds that are designed for the sky.

Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!