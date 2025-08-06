Minecraft Sonic add-on releases 1.1 update, featuring Dr. Eggman, new forms, and more

Minecraft x Sonic add-on on Bedrock Edition recently received a major new update 1.1 that adds loads of new features and changes. The Sonic add-on for the sandbox game quickly became popular after its initial release in January 2025. Since then, its developers, Gamemode One, have pushed several minor hotfix updates. However, the 1.1 update brings a lot more than just fixes.The news about the new update was officially posted by the Minecraft Marketplace's X account, as well as Gamemode One's X account, on August 5 (or 6, depending on different time zones), 2025. Here is everything to know about the new Minecraft Sonic add-on 1.1 update. Everything to know about the Minecraft Sonic add-on update 1.1New features in Minecraft Sonic 1.1 updateOne of the first major additions in the Minecraft Sonic add-on 1.1 update is the new Dr. Eggman mob. This will be a new boss in the add-on, allowing players to fight the infamous villain from the Sonic universe. Players can experience the new boss battle after updating the add-on and fighting Dr. Eggman.Along with that, the update also brings new Super Sonic and Super Shadow modes, which can be achieved by collecting new Chaos Emeralds scattered around the Chaos Shrines that generate in a Minecraft world.The Super characters will be immune to damage except from the void, and will draw nearby rings towards them. Also, they can target multiple targets at once and use super boost to launch in the air, break blocks, and kill mobs in an instant.The entire Chaos system is coming with the update, with new Chaos Shrines, in which Chaos Emeralds will be located, and also the ability to craft a Chaos Machine to transform into Super forms.A new shrine stone block has also been added, along with other smaller new features that can be tweaked using the GuideBook. Feature changes in Minecraft Sonic 1.1 update The Minecraft Sonic add-on 1.1 update also brings lots of changes to existing features.Several features were tweaked to further balance the game. For example, the slowness effect will increase when sneaking to charge forward, knuckles will glide faster and deal more damage with their charged abilities, and the number of rings will spawn more in the air.The update also brings performance optimizations, smaller bug fixes, and changes to certain add-on features so that they fit well with Minecraft's vanilla updates.Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:New Minecraft copper lights could hint towards colored lighting in the futureHow to make copper decorations in MinecraftHow to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.100 update