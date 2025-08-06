How to craft and use copper torch in Minecraft

Mojang recently released a new copper torch block for Minecraft snapshot 25w32a. It will soon be officially released with a game drop, possibly arriving in the fall. Copper torch is almost the same as a regular torch, but with a unique twist to it, including its crafting recipe.

Ad

Here is a short guide on crafting the new copper torch and how to use it in Minecraft.

Steps to craft and use a copper torch in Minecraft

1) Gather resources

First, you need to gather these resources to craft a copper torch (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

First, you need to gather simple resources to craft a copper torch. Torches have always been one of the simplest items to craft in Minecraft. The same goes for copper torches. The only extra item you will need is copper.

Ad

Trending

Hence, you need to collect sticks by chopping trees and crafting planks. Then you need to mine coal using a pickaxe. Finally, you need to get a stone pickaxe to get copper ore to get raw copper. After smelting raw copper, you will get a copper ingot, which can then be crafted copper nugget.

2) Crafting recipe for copper torch

Copper torch crafting recipe (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Once you get all the resources, you can craft the copper torch in Minecraft. You need to place a copper nugget on the top, then coal in the middle, and a stick at the bottom. This will make four copper torches.

Ad

The only difference between crafting recipes of torches and copper torches is that the latter will require a crafting table. This is because the copper nugget has to be placed on top of both coal and stick, which cannot be done in a regular inventory crafting area.

3) Appearance and use of copper torches

Copper torch is identical to regular torch in regards to light level (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

As per Mojang, copper torches are identical to regular torches when it comes to their illumination. Both torches can emit a light level of 14. This means that copper torches can be used to light up an area just like a regular torch.

Ad

In terms of appearance, however, copper torches are slightly different. Since the new block is made up of copper, it will have green textures and particles at its tip. Hence, the only difference between the regular and copper torch is the color.

Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!