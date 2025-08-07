Copper vs regular torch in Minecraft: What's the difference?

Minecraft will soon be releasing a new copper torch with an upcoming game drop. This torch was recently released in Java snapshot and Bedrock beta, and preview versions. For years, the game has had regular, soul, and redstone torches. Now, copper torch is joining the roster. When copper and a regular torch are compared, both are quite similar, but do have some key differences.

Here are all the differences between the two torches in Minecraft.

Differences between Minecraft copper and regular torches

Crafting recipe

Crafting recipe of both regular and copper torches (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Both torches have their own crafting recipes in Minecraft. Most players must be knowing that a regular torch is crafted using one coal and one stick. Both are some of the simplest items to get in the game. Coal is a common ore that can be mined, and sticks can be crafted using planks made from logs.

On the other hand, the new copper torch needs to be crafted using one copper nugget, one coal, and one stick. Copper nugget is also a new item that is coming with the fall game drop. It can be crafted by placing one copper ingot in crafting slots.

Though both torches only have a difference of one ingredient (copper nugget), it is a major difference since the new torch requires a crafting table to be made. Regular torches have two items (coal and a stick) that can be stacked vertically in the inventory's crafting slots. However, a copper torch requires a copper nugget to be stacked on top of coal and a stick, something that is not possible in the player's inventory.

Appearance and use

The light level of both regular and copper torches is the same (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

When it comes to appearance, both torches are unique. Regular torch has orange and yellow textures, depicting where the light is coming from, while copper torch has shades of green light textures. The particles coming from both torches also match their light textures at the top. The rest of the torch textures are identical.

When it comes to use, both can be used in exactly the same way, particularly because they both emit 14 light levels from where they are placed.

The only difference between a regular and the new copper torch is in their crafting recipe and appearance.

