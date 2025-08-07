4 best features in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.23 beta and preview

Mojang recently released a new Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.23 beta and preview version. This is part of the upcoming game drop that will arrive sometime in the fall. It will include all kinds of new copper features, both for building and surviving. In this latest beta and preview version, the developers released another set of new copper blocks.
Here are some of the best features introduced with the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.23 beta and preview.
List of 4 great features that arrived in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.23 beta and preview
1) Copper torch
Copper torch is a brand-new torch coming soon to Minecraft. It looks quite similar to a regular torch, with the only difference being its tip having shades of green pixels as shown in the picture above. In contrast, the regular torch has yellow and orange pixels. This is because the new torch is made up of copper.
The crafting recipe of the copper torch is one copper nugget at the top, followed by one coal and one stick. Since it requires three items stacked vertically, it cannot be crafted from a player's inventory; it will need a crafting table.
Apart from that, there is no difference between a copper and a regular torch. The copper torch emits light level 14, which is the same as a regular torch.
2) Copper lantern
Copper lantern is another new light-emitting block that will be added to Minecraft soon. Similar to a regular lantern, this block will also emit 15 light levels. Surprisingly enough, the copper lantern will continue to emit the same light level even if it oxidizes, which is different from how a copper bulb block behaves.
A copper lantern can be crafted using eight copper nuggets and one copper torch. Since it is entirely made up of copper, the usual oxidation, oxidation scraping, and waxing process applies to this new block as well.
Major differences between copper and regular lanterns are that both have different exteriors and light colors in textures.
3) Copper bars
Iron bars have been in Minecraft for a long time, and players have not been able to make bars from any other material. Soon enough, they will be able to make bars using copper as well. Copper bars are another brand-new building block that can be crafted using six copper ingots.
Once crafted and placed, they, too, have four different variants depending on the oxidation level. Since there are four variants, players can also pair some of them with iron bars to create a unique look. Copper bars' oxidation can also be scraped by an axe and waxed with a honeycomb.
Since copper bars bring color to this type of building block for the first time, many builders will be uniquely using them in different structures.
4) Copper chains
Similar to copper bars, Mojang has also introduced copper chains in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.23 beta and preview versions. This block can be crafted using two copper nuggets and one copper ingot placed vertically on a crafting table.
Once crafted, they will also be subjected to oxidation and can be scraped and waxed like any other copper block.
