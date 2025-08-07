4 best features in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.23 beta and preview

Mojang recently released a new Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.23 beta and preview version. This is part of the upcoming game drop that will arrive sometime in the fall. It will include all kinds of new copper features, both for building and surviving. In this latest beta and preview version, the developers released another set of new copper blocks.

Ad

Here are some of the best features introduced with the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.23 beta and preview.

List of 4 great features that arrived in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.23 beta and preview

1) Copper torch

Copper torch is identical to regular torch in regards to light level (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Copper torch is a brand-new torch coming soon to Minecraft. It looks quite similar to a regular torch, with the only difference being its tip having shades of green pixels as shown in the picture above. In contrast, the regular torch has yellow and orange pixels. This is because the new torch is made up of copper.

Ad

Trending

The crafting recipe of the copper torch is one copper nugget at the top, followed by one coal and one stick. Since it requires three items stacked vertically, it cannot be crafted from a player's inventory; it will need a crafting table.

Apart from that, there is no difference between a copper and a regular torch. The copper torch emits light level 14, which is the same as a regular torch.

2) Copper lantern

Ad

Copper lanterns can be used to light up and decorate areas (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Copper lantern is another new light-emitting block that will be added to Minecraft soon. Similar to a regular lantern, this block will also emit 15 light levels. Surprisingly enough, the copper lantern will continue to emit the same light level even if it oxidizes, which is different from how a copper bulb block behaves.

Ad

A copper lantern can be crafted using eight copper nuggets and one copper torch. Since it is entirely made up of copper, the usual oxidation, oxidation scraping, and waxing process applies to this new block as well.

Major differences between copper and regular lanterns are that both have different exteriors and light colors in textures.

3) Copper bars

Copper bars are also a unique new addition (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Iron bars have been in Minecraft for a long time, and players have not been able to make bars from any other material. Soon enough, they will be able to make bars using copper as well. Copper bars are another brand-new building block that can be crafted using six copper ingots.

Ad

Once crafted and placed, they, too, have four different variants depending on the oxidation level. Since there are four variants, players can also pair some of them with iron bars to create a unique look. Copper bars' oxidation can also be scraped by an axe and waxed with a honeycomb.

Since copper bars bring color to this type of building block for the first time, many builders will be uniquely using them in different structures.

Ad

4) Copper chains

Copper chains are also a decorative block (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Similar to copper bars, Mojang has also introduced copper chains in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.23 beta and preview versions. This block can be crafted using two copper nuggets and one copper ingot placed vertically on a crafting table.

Ad

Once crafted, they will also be subjected to oxidation and can be scraped and waxed like any other copper block.

Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!