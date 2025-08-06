Why the Minecraft copper update will be huge for builders

Mojang will soon release a new Minecraft game drop in the fall. This game drop will add loads of new copper-related features like golem, chest, armor, tools, lanterns, and torches. Hence, it is often referred to as a copper update. Apart from its exciting features, this game drop will bring some new copper features that can change how builders construct structures.

Here's how Minecraft's copper update will be a massive deal for builders.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Reasons why builders will hail the Minecraft copper update

New copper decoration blocks are coming to Minecraft

New copper blocks are arriving in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

With the next game drop arriving in the fall, Mojang plans to add loads of new copper features, particularly some new copper building blocks. In Minecraft 1.21, several new copper building blocks were already added with the Trial Chambers structure. With this game drop, copper bars, chains, lanterns, and torches will be included.

These new blocks will expand the copper block collection, allowing players to build an entire structure from the metal. Copper bars, chains, and lanterns will be further divided into four categories based on the four different oxidation stages. The oxidation effect itself will quadruple the type of new copper blocks that can be used to build and decorate structures.

Another great decorative block comes with copper golems. When copper golems reach the maximum oxidation stage, they will freeze and turn into statues. Players can either bring the mob back to life by scraping the oxidation layers or wax the statue and use it as a decorative piece.

Copper golems will make sorting different building blocks easier

Copper golems will help builders sort out different building materials (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Along with all the new building blocks, the copper golem will arrive in the upcoming game drop, which will also help builders massively. Copper golem is a new friendly creature that will help players sort out items in chests. Once players place items in a copper chest, the golem will take out those items and sort them in the chest.

The mob will either find an empty chest to dump the item, or dump the item in a chest that already contains that item beforehand.

Since there are now a plethora of different building blocks in the game, copper golem can be of great use since it can drop each of them in separate chests. This will make builders' lives easier while finding different blocks to construct structures.

