Minecraft fall game drop will urge players to mine even more copper

After the Chase the Skies game drop, Mojang is already gearing up for Minecraft's next game drop. The new update will drop sometime in the fall and will mainly consist of various new copper features. The developers have already released loads of these new copper features in Java snapshots and Bedrock beta, and preview versions.

By looking at all the new features, an argument can be made that the Minecraft next game drop will further urge players to mine more and more copper ore. Here's how.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

How Minecraft's next game drop will massively encourage players to mine more copper

Copper Golem will help players sort items

Copper golem can help players sort items in chests (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Copper golem is a brand new creature that will be added to the game drop. This creature can be built using a carved pumpkin and a block of copper of any oxidation.

When created, it will spawn with a copper chest, which will be its main block of interaction. The golem's primary goal is to help players sort items, from copper chests to other regular chests.

If a copper golem finds an item in a copper chest, it will pick it up and find it in neighbouring chests. If any chest has that same item, the golem will drop the held item in that chest and move to the next item in the copper chest. Otherwise, it will drop the held item in a new chest.

If players create a storage system and set items in different chests beforehand, the copper golem will be a great asset in the base since it can continue the pattern of sorting specific items into specific chests.

Copper decoration blocks will enhance certain structures

Several new copper blocks can be used for building and decorating (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Apart from the copper golem, Mojang will also release several new copper decoration blocks like copper torches, lanterns, chains, and bars. Another unique decoration block will be the copper golem statue block.

Copper torches and lanterns are two new light blocks that act the same as regular torches and lanterns, but have a green light texture on them. The copper lantern, chain, and bars can oxidize when left as it is, but can be waxed using honeycomb.

The copper golem statue is a unique decoration block that is essentially a regular copper golem that oxidizes over time and freezes. This statue will initially be completely oxidized, but players can also change the oxidation stage by scraping the golem with an axe without reactivating it. The statue can be waxed and placed anywhere on the base. The statue even includes four different poses.

With all these features coming to Minecraft, it is safe to say that players will be more inclined to mine copper ore and use it in creative ways in their worlds.

