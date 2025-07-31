New copper horse armor will arrive soon in Minecraft copper update

Mojang has recently released new copper horse armor to both Minecraft Java snapshot 25w31a and Bedrock beta and preview 1.21.110.22. This feature is coming with an upcoming game drop set to release sometime in the fall. The copper horse armor is part of a larger copper update that includes new copper golem, copper chest, and copper gears like tools, weapons, and armor parts.

Here is everything to know about the new copper horse armor coming soon to Minecraft.

All details about the new copper horse armor coming to Minecraft

Copper horse armor is as rare as iron horse armor, but it is slightly weaker (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Copper horse armor was first added to snapshot 25w31a of Java Edition, and was later added to beta and preview 1.21.110.22 of Bedrock Edition. Since Mojang is focusing on making copper more useful with the upcoming game drop, they also added this new copper horse armor.

Similar to most horse armors, the copper horse armor is also exclusive as a chest loot and cannot be crafted by players. When it comes to its rarity, it is as rare as an iron horse armor.

This means that it has a certain chance of being found in the following structures in Minecraft:

Monster Room - 21.5%

Desert Pyramid - 18%

End City - 4.6%

Jungle Pyramid - 4.5% (JE) 4.4% (BE)

Nether Fortress - 19%

Stronghold (Altar Chest) - 2.5% (JE) 2.4% (BE)

Village (Weaponsmith's chest) - 5.7%

This loot table means that players can either find an iron horse armor or a copper horse armor while exploring these structures. Since both have an equal chance of generating in a chest, the iron horse armor will now be slightly rare. This is because it can be replaced with copper horse armor in some structures.

Copper horse armor found in a Desert Pyramid (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Every horse armor has an armor point that increases with the type of material used for the horse armor. The copper horse armor has a total of 4 armor points, which puts it above leather horse armor (3 armor points) and iron horse armor (5 armor points).

When appearance is in question, this armor feels quite special since it has a striking orange color. As of now, Mojang has not confirmed whether the copper horse armor will oxidize or not, like other copper-related blocks and items. If the horse armor also oxidizes, it will gradually turn from orange to green, which can also show how long the horse has worn it.

