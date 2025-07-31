Minecraft player finds mountain shaped like character from Among Us

Minecraft players are always on the lookout for the most unique and interesting seeds to share with the community. For those who do not know, “seeds” are strings of numbers that tell the game about world generation. Explorers have found structures such as mountains that look like some famous characters, to villages that spawn in bizarre locations.A Minecraft player, u/bruhea, posted some images on the game’s subreddit where other players share the seed of unique locations. The caption of the post stated that the user found a mountain that looks very similar to the silhouette of the characters from Among Us, a popular multiplayer game. The mountain indeed looks like one of the tiny space explorers with their visors on.amogus mountain byu/bruhea inminecraftseedsThe original poster just called it the “amogus mountain,’ a memed version of the term of Among Us and added the seed of the world. This world is for Java Edition. Here are the details of the world:Seed: -8250942633481009160Version: Java, 1.21.7Coordinates: -1204/125/1702Comment byu/bruhea from discussion inminecraftseedsu/IWillDevourYourToes jokingly said that it looks more like the headquarters of Doofenshmirtz, the evil but lovable scientist from the Phineas and Ferb animated show. u/Vaerosi pointed out that even if the mountain did not resemble Among Us characters, it would still have been a great place to build something.Comment byu/bruhea from discussion inminecraftseedsu/tycoon_irony asked how the poster managed to get the old fog effect in the pictures. The original poster replied that they are playing the 1.21.7 version with the default settings and render distance set to 32. However, the commenter said that it does not look like vanilla fog.Redditors talk about the Among Us mountain find (Image via Reddit)The original poster added that perhaps it might be some of the optimization mods they used that could be causing the difference. u/Robith-137 clarified that Mojang Studios changed the fog in version 1.21.6.Finding unique places in MinecraftUnique locations in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)One of the most prominent aspects of Minecraft is exploration. The blocky world is massive, and players have to travel long distances to find new biomes, mobs, and even resources. This is the reason why Mojang Studios made saddles craftable, allowing players to start exploration early on in the game.While it takes effort, finding new regions has its own merits. Explorers have found unique locations such as villages on the edge of two biomes, desert temples in the middle of the ocean, or just beautiful villages that are perfect for building bases. Perhaps the future updates will add more locations for players to explore.