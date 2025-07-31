  • home icon
  • Minecraft
  • Minecraft player finds mountain shaped like character from Among Us

Minecraft player finds mountain shaped like character from Among Us

By Pranay Mishra
Published Jul 31, 2025 05:49 GMT
A Minecraft player found a unique-looking mountain
A Minecraft player found a unique-looking mountain (Image via Reddit/bruhea/Mojang Studios)

Minecraft players are always on the lookout for the most unique and interesting seeds to share with the community. For those who do not know, “seeds” are strings of numbers that tell the game about world generation. Explorers have found structures such as mountains that look like some famous characters, to villages that spawn in bizarre locations.

Ad

A Minecraft player, u/bruhea, posted some images on the game’s subreddit where other players share the seed of unique locations. The caption of the post stated that the user found a mountain that looks very similar to the silhouette of the characters from Among Us, a popular multiplayer game. The mountain indeed looks like one of the tiny space explorers with their visors on.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
sk promotional banner

The original poster just called it the “amogus mountain,’ a memed version of the term of Among Us and added the seed of the world. This world is for Java Edition. Here are the details of the world:

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

  • Seed: -8250942633481009160
  • Version: Java, 1.21.7
  • Coordinates: -1204/125/1702
Ad

u/IWillDevourYourToes jokingly said that it looks more like the headquarters of Doofenshmirtz, the evil but lovable scientist from the Phineas and Ferb animated show. u/Vaerosi pointed out that even if the mountain did not resemble Among Us characters, it would still have been a great place to build something.

Ad

u/tycoon_irony asked how the poster managed to get the old fog effect in the pictures. The original poster replied that they are playing the 1.21.7 version with the default settings and render distance set to 32. However, the commenter said that it does not look like vanilla fog.

Redditors talk about the Among Us mountain find (Image via Reddit)
Redditors talk about the Among Us mountain find (Image via Reddit)

The original poster added that perhaps it might be some of the optimization mods they used that could be causing the difference. u/Robith-137 clarified that Mojang Studios changed the fog in version 1.21.6.

Ad

Finding unique places in Minecraft

Unique locations in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)
Unique locations in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

One of the most prominent aspects of Minecraft is exploration. The blocky world is massive, and players have to travel long distances to find new biomes, mobs, and even resources. This is the reason why Mojang Studios made saddles craftable, allowing players to start exploration early on in the game.

While it takes effort, finding new regions has its own merits. Explorers have found unique locations such as villages on the edge of two biomes, desert temples in the middle of the ocean, or just beautiful villages that are perfect for building bases. Perhaps the future updates will add more locations for players to explore.

About the author
Pranay Mishra

Pranay Mishra

Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.

Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.

Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.

When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems.

Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!

Quick Links

Edited by Ashmita Bhatt
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications