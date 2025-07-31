  • home icon
  • Minecraft
  • Minecraft fan builds Las Vegas Sphere in-game

Minecraft fan builds Las Vegas Sphere in-game

By Pranay Mishra
Published Jul 31, 2025 04:59 GMT
Redditors react to the MSG Sphere build in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)
A Minecraft player built the MSG Sphere in the game (Image via Reddit/Bubbaflubba_/Mojang Studios)

Minecraft players have often shown how almost any structure in the real world can be recreated in the blocky world. Talented builders have made famous structures like the Statue of Liberty, the Pyramid of Giza, and even the Eiffel Tower in Mojang's sandbox title. Not just the scale, but the detailing of these builds is commendable, showing how much effort players are willing to put into getting everything right.

Ad

A Minecraft player, u/Bubbaflubba_, shared some images on the game’s subreddit showing how they recreated the very popular Madison Square Garden Sphere of Las Vegas in the blocky world.

While the Sphere in the real world has an ever-changing display, the player chose a yellow face emoji with large eyes for their version. The immense scale of the build can be seen as it is surrounded by other structures.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
sk promotional banner
Ad

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

u/Overall-Pineapple616 joked that there is no way the Sphere is made up of MSG, referring to the flavor enhance, monosodium glutamate. u/303uru believed that the depressing and dull parking lot around it made the entire structure quite realistic.

According to u/eMmDeeKay_Says, while the structure looks cool in Minecraft, it is one of the most senseless things around. u/ohlookahipster pointed out that unlike the Salesforce HQ, which uses similar tech but only ever displays some weird, blurry dance sequence, the Sphere actually embraced the fun and let others lease the space.

Ad
Redditors react to the MSG Sphere build in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)
Redditors react to the MSG Sphere build in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)

The original commenter said that's why they called it a billboard, because it is exactly that. u/ContributionDefiant8 disagreed, saying that it is an engineering marvel and not just some tool for advertisers.

Ad

Impressive builds made in Minecraft

The Winterfell castle build in the game (Image via Reddit/afroforge/Mojang Studios)
The Winterfell castle build in the game (Image via Reddit/afroforge/Mojang Studios)

The world of Minecraft is virtually endless, giving players an infinite canvas to create whatever their imagination can conjure. It is often surprising how players transition from building just one simple hut in Survival mode to building massive castles, towers, and even towns that take years of effort.

Ad

Recently, a player recreated the castle of Winterfell from the A Game of Thrones series with incredible detail. Planning and execution are needed to create these structures. That said, some builders use tools like WorldEdit to make things a bit easier.

However, some players take things to the next level by doing everything manually, taking up massive projects in Survival or even Hardcore mode. One small mistake can lead to the loss of all their progress.

About the author
Pranay Mishra

Pranay Mishra

Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.

Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.

Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.

When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems.

Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications