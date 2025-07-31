Minecraft fan builds Las Vegas Sphere in-game

Minecraft players have often shown how almost any structure in the real world can be recreated in the blocky world. Talented builders have made famous structures like the Statue of Liberty, the Pyramid of Giza, and even the Eiffel Tower in Mojang's sandbox title. Not just the scale, but the detailing of these builds is commendable, showing how much effort players are willing to put into getting everything right.A Minecraft player, u/Bubbaflubba_, shared some images on the game’s subreddit showing how they recreated the very popular Madison Square Garden Sphere of Las Vegas in the blocky world. While the Sphere in the real world has an ever-changing display, the player chose a yellow face emoji with large eyes for their version. The immense scale of the build can be seen as it is surrounded by other structures.I recreated the MSG Sphere! byu/Bubbaflubba_ inMinecraftu/Overall-Pineapple616 joked that there is no way the Sphere is made up of MSG, referring to the flavor enhance, monosodium glutamate. u/303uru believed that the depressing and dull parking lot around it made the entire structure quite realistic.According to u/eMmDeeKay_Says, while the structure looks cool in Minecraft, it is one of the most senseless things around. u/ohlookahipster pointed out that unlike the Salesforce HQ, which uses similar tech but only ever displays some weird, blurry dance sequence, the Sphere actually embraced the fun and let others lease the space.Redditors react to the MSG Sphere build in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)The original commenter said that's why they called it a billboard, because it is exactly that. u/ContributionDefiant8 disagreed, saying that it is an engineering marvel and not just some tool for advertisers.Impressive builds made in MinecraftThe Winterfell castle build in the game (Image via Reddit/afroforge/Mojang Studios)The world of Minecraft is virtually endless, giving players an infinite canvas to create whatever their imagination can conjure. It is often surprising how players transition from building just one simple hut in Survival mode to building massive castles, towers, and even towns that take years of effort.Recently, a player recreated the castle of Winterfell from the A Game of Thrones series with incredible detail. Planning and execution are needed to create these structures. That said, some builders use tools like WorldEdit to make things a bit easier.However, some players take things to the next level by doing everything manually, taking up massive projects in Survival or even Hardcore mode. One small mistake can lead to the loss of all their progress.