5 tips to make surviving in Minecraft Hardcore easy

Hardcore is the most difficult game mode in Minecraft. In this mode, players only have 10 hearts to survive in a world. Since this game mode does not respawn players, they need to be a lot careful while exploring and surviving. Furthermore, hardcore mode contains the hardest hostile mobs, with a lot of health and stronger damage.
Hence, new Minecraft players getting into hardcore mode might use some tips to survive the toughest game mode more easily.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There can be many smaller tips and tricks apart from these.
List of 5 great tips to survive Minecraft hardcore more easily
1) Always use a bed to skip nights
The bed is a block on which players can sleep to skip nights. Nights in Minecraft can be dangerous since they allow hostile mobs to spawn on the Overworld's surface because of light levels on the surface dropping to zero. If players are in hardcore mode, they need to avoid any unnecessary risks, which include fighting off hostile mobs constantly every night.
Hence, creating a bed and using it constantly to skip nights is a great way to survive more easily in hardcore mode.
2) Always keep a water bucket in the hotbar
The water bucket is considered to be a Swiss Army knife of Minecraft. Firstly, it can allow players to perform an MLG that can save their lives. If players fall from a height, they can take a lot of fall damage and die. To prevent this, they can use the water bucket right before falling and land in the water, negating any fall damage.
Furthermore, water buckets can be used to push melee hostile mobs away, help players climb steep mountains and cliffs more easily by swimming upward, and much more.
3) Try to collect totems of undying
The totem of undying is one of the most powerful items in Minecraft. This item resurrects players when their health reaches zero. It gets used up but gives players another life, and some status effects to protect them. The totem of undying is the only item that can completely negate what makes hardcore mode so difficult.
Hence, players should collect them as much as possible, even though it can be tough to obtain. They can only be obtained by killing Evoker Illagers either in village raids or in Woodland Mansions.
4) Establish a food farm quickly
Food is the most basic resource that replenishes the hunger and health bar in Minecraft. There are many kinds of food items that players can eat, but for hardcore mode, they must find the best food items like steak, pork chop, golden carrots, etc. Furthermore, they must also make one or two food farms like a cow farm, pig farm, or even a simple crop farm.
Farms will yield players lots of food items, removing the need to hunt for food items even after progressing in the world.
5) Only take the risk if it is worthwhile
This is a more general tip for Minecraft hardcore mode, since it discusses all kinds of dangers and how players generally explore and play the game. At various moments, players will encounter difficult choices to either take on a dangerous expedition or avoid it, like jumping into a cave or taking on a fight with a strong mob.
In this case, players must mostly avoid the risks until and unless they have ample resources to survive, and confidence (but not overconfidence) that they can take the dangers head-on.
Of course, the risk appetite will vary from player to player, but even the most experienced hardcore mode players are cautious at all times and take lots of precautions.
