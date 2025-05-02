How one Minecraft trick lets you beat the Ender Dragon using a single arrow

Ender Dragon is the final boss mob of Minecraft. When players enter the End dimension, the fight against the beast begins, and they cannot escape until it is slain or they are killed. While it can take several minutes to defeat the Ender Dragon because of its health, the community has come up with various methods to deal serious damage to the beast.

One of the most popular ways to kill the Ender Dragon quickly is to use beds to create an explosion when the creature perches down. However, Minecraft speedrunners have found yet another trick that can kill the final boss mob with one simple arrow. Here's how this one-arrow trick works.

Trick to kill the Ender Dragon with one arrow in Minecraft

How the arrow acceleration and damage works

Arrow's overall damage increases with the player's momentum. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

First, understand how an arrow's damage multipliers work. When a player stands still and shoots an arrow with an unenchanted bow, it can deal about 4.8 hearts of damage. This total damage can either be increased by power enchantment or the speed of the arrow, or the player's momentum.

The trick to kill the Ender Dragon with one arrow essentially focuses on a player's momentum, which proportionately increases an arrow's damage.

If a player moves fast in a certain direction and shoots an arrow, that arrow can deal a lot more damage than usual, even if it is shot from an unenchanted bow.

Shooting Ender Dragon as soon as it launches you in the air

Ender Dragon wings can launch players up, massively increasing their momentum. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Since we now know that the arrow's damage drastically increases if the player has ample momentum, they can use this mechanic to kill the Ender Dragon in one go. While there are various ways to increase their momentum in the Overworld, there is only one natural way to achieve the required momentum to increase the arrow's damage.

This method is to willingly let the Ender Dragon launch a player up in the air. When the beast perches on the bedrock fountain in the middle, players usually head toward its body and try to damage the beast. However, there are chances that the dragon's wings might launch players high in the air.

Though this can prove dangerous, it is the only way to get immediate momentum and speed in the End.

The actual trick to defeat Ender Dragon with one arrow is to reach close to the beast while it perches, aim down toward the dragon with an arrow, and be extremely quick to shoot as soon as it launches the player. If you successfuly shoot the dragon as soon as you get the maximum momentum upward, you will be able to kill the beast with only one arrow.

It is worth mentioning that you'll need to practice this trick for quite a while to perfect it, since it requires precision and quick reflexes.

