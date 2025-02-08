4 interesting activities to do in Minecraft after defeating Ender Dragon

Even though Minecraft allows players to do whatever they want right after entering a new world, there is an underlying story and progression. The block game has a somewhat linear questline. Players first need to get stronger in the Overworld, head to the Nether to gather more valuable resources, return to the Overworld to find a special structure that opens the gates to the End, and defeat the Ender Dragon.

That said, the title does not end after defeating the Ender Dragon. Since it is a sandbox game, there are still a lot of things that players can do after that. In this article, we'll go over four interesting ones.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. Players can do all kinds of other activities as well.

List of four things Minecraft players can do after defeating Ender Dragon

1) Taking up new building projects

Players can take on massive build projects to create beautiful structures in the game (Image via Reddit/Polj1c)

After defeating Ender Dragon, players will return to their last respawn point, back to the Overworld. Since they have countless blocks to craft and find in all three dimensions, they can start a new building project.

The game is perfect for this since there is almost no limit. Players can create entire cities and some of the tallest structures in the game. Even after defeating the dragon, players have stuck to their worlds, working on new build projects or turning existing structures into something unique.

2) Fighting Wither boss mob

Wither is the second boss mob that can be summoned and fought (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

While Ender Dragon is the final boss mob that rules the End, it is not the only boss mob in the game. Wither is another boss mob that is essentially connected to the Nether realm since it is made up of items and blocks that are only found there. However, Wither can be spawned in any dimension since players themselves need to summon the beast.

Wither is an equally, if not stronger, boss mob when compared to Ender Dragon. It can fly around and shoot explosive wither skeleton projectiles.

Hence, players can summon yet another boss mob when they are done with Minecraft's underlying questline.

3) Trying out mods

Players can enjoy various new features using mods (Image via CurseForge/nonamecrackers2)

If players are done with most of the features that Minecraft offers, they can look toward all the custom third-party features its bustling community has created. Since the game allows mods to run on it, the community has created thousands of them to introduce all kinds of stuff to the game.

Players can make the game a lot more difficult by adding new bosses and game mechanics, changing its graphics using shaders and resource packs, and even exploring entirely new dimensions.

An argument can be made that mods have kept Minecraft interesting beyond its vanilla experience.

4) Competing in multiplayer servers

Players can compete with others in various minigames on multiplayer servers (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Minecraft is one of the most selling games in history, with over 300,000,000 copies sold, as recorded in October 2023. Since the game supports multiplayer gameplay, there are thousands of servers on which players can hop and play around with their friends or any other player.

This is a great way to keep enjoying the title after defeating Ender Dragon since players can play a normal survival world with others and complete the game's questline in a new way.

Apart from that, several servers have various custom game modes like parkour runs, PvP, bedwars, skywars, etc. These were made with Minecraft as a base and have become extremely popular over the years.

Hence, players can explore the world of multiplayer Minecraft after the base game.

