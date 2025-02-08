  • home icon
All music discs in Minecraft and how to get them

By Akshat Kabra
Modified Feb 08, 2025 09:46 GMT
There are loads of music discs in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)
Music discs are rare items in Minecraft that allow players to play a certain tune or audio file present in the game. There are 19 music discs that can be used with a jukebox block in order to play the audio or tune. Despite being simple items, they are tricky to find. Most of them can be obtained by killing creepers in a certain manner, while others can only be obtained as chest loot in structures.

Here is a list of all the music discs in Minecraft and how to obtain them.

Every music disc and how to get them in Minecraft

Getting Music discs from mob loot

If a skeleton kills a creeper with an arrow, the creeper drops a music disc (Image via Image via Mojang Studios || Sportskeeda Gaming)
There is one popular method through which players can randomly receive several music discs. This method involves a skeleton killing a creeper with an arrow. While fighting at night, players will encounter many hostile mobs like creepers, skeletons, zombies, etc.

While fighting them, there is a chance that a skeleton might try to shoot a player but accidentally shoots and kills a creeper trying to get close to that player. In this special scenario, the creeper has a 100% chance of dropping one of the 12 music discs that can be obtained through this method.

Any skeleton-type mob that shoots arrows like strays and bogged will also count if they shoot a creeper and kill it.

Here is a list of all the music discs that can be obtained by this method:

  • 13
  • cat
  • blocks
  • chirp
  • far
  • mall
  • mellohi
  • stal
  • strad
  • ward
  • 11
  • wait

Generated chest loot in structures

Many music discs are found as chest loot in different structures (Image via Image via Mojang Studios || Sportskeeda Gaming)
Another method of obtaining music discs in Minecraft is by exploring structures and looting chests present in them. While a few of the previously-mentioned music discs can also be obtained as chest loot, there are others that are solely found in chests.

Here is a list of all the music discs that have a chance of generating in chests in structures:

  • cat: Monster Room - 21.5%, Ancient City - 16.1%, Woodland Mansion - 21.8%
  • 13: Monster Room - 21.5%, Ancient City - 16.1%, Woodland Mansion - 21.8%
  • mellohi (BE only): Buried Treasure - 18.9%
  • wait (BE only): Buried Treasure - 18.9%
  • Pigstep: Bastion Remnants - 5.6%
  • otherside: Monster Room - 3.1%, Stronghold - 2.5%, Ancient City - 8.4%
  • 5: Ancient City - 29.8% (as disc fragments)
  • Relic: Trail Ruins - 8.3%
  • Precipice: Trial Chambers vault - 3.6%
  • Creator: Trial Chamber ominous vault - 7.5%
  • Creator (Music Box): Trial Chamber decorated pots - 1.4%

