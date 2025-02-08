Minecraft player spends nearly three years making a superflat world

Minecraft players have always impressed the community with their patience and perseverance when it comes to making something in the blocky world. Talented builders have created large towns, cities, and even fictional countries. While some use tools like WorldEdit for their projects, some do all their constructions in Hardcore mode to increase the stakes and make things more challenging.

Trending

A Minecraft player and Reddit user named u/mstarrbrannigan shared a GIF on the game's subreddit showcasing how they transformed a normal world into a superflat world. For those who are unaware, superflat is a game mode without natural terrain generation. However, turning a normal world with mountains, plains, trees, and lakes into a superflat world can be an incredibly time-consuming process.

Comment byu/mstarrbrannigan from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Reacting to the post, user u/Glass_Information_58 humorously suggested that the original poster play the GIF in reverse and say that they built a whole world with mountains and trees in superflat mode.

Comment byu/mstarrbrannigan from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Another user named u/meat0fftheb0ne said that they knew removing the entire mountain would have been an immense challenge. No matter what tool a player uses, mining an entire mountain takes a lot of patience and effort.

User u/StinkyPickles420 advised the OP to back up their world by saving it outside the game, mentioning how unfortunate it would be if the world got corrupted. The original poster replied saying they do regular backups, as they have been working on the world for around ten years.

Players react to the superflat world transformation (Image via Reddit/mstarrbrannigan)

Another user named u/Accomplished-Lie9518 asked how they back up the world. The creator replied that they use separate folders on their desktop, along with using external drives and cloud storage as well.

User u/vorpal_potatoes said that they want to expand their village, but are too lazy to even flatten a small hill nearby to make some room. However, flattening a small hill can also be a big task, especially in Survival mode.

Players also discuss the reason behind taking massive projects (Image via Reddit/mstarrbrannigan)

Another user named u/saburra asked the original poster why they did it. In response, u/Comfortable-Mine2610 explained that some people just like the challenge of doing something difficult. They added that Minecraft can be played in any way, and there is no right or wrong way to play it.

Additionally, the original poster addressed some questions about the project. These include why they started it, the programs they used, and how long it took to complete. They also mentioned that it took them three years to complete the project.

The frequently asked questions about the process (Image via Reddit/mstarrbrannigan)

The immense dedication of Minecraft players

A fictional city made in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/Whiffdog_/Mojang Studios)

Minecraft is a game that allows players to create almost anything, and some projects take years of patience and dedication to complete. The game’s open-world nature gives players the freedom to take on massive challenges. Pairing freedom with creativity results in some amazing projects coming alive.

One of the most ambitious projects in Minecraft is the Build the Earth project, which aims to recreate the entire planet Earth in Minecraft at a 1:1 scale. This means that every city, landmark, and natural formation is being built to match its real-world counterpart.

Thousands of players from around the world contribute by building their local areas, making this one of the largest collaborative projects in gaming history. It goes to show how Minecraft has evolved from a small game to something that can bring global players together.

Even at an individual level, players have created some massive projects. Recently, a player showed how they created an entire fictional country with a proper highway network connecting different parts of the land. It took them over a decade to finish the projects.

Another player created a computer in the game using redstone circuits. The sheer size of the entire computing unit was enough to astonish anyone. These long-term projects show the dedication and creativity of the players. It is not only the size, but also the complexity of some builds that impresses the community.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!