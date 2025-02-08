  • home icon
What is Minecraft Prism Launcher and is it safe to use?

By Akshat Kabra
Modified Feb 08, 2025 09:14 GMT
Prism is a custom launcher for Minecraft that is completely safe to download (Image via Prism Launcher)
Prism is a custom launcher for Minecraft that is completely safe to download (Image via Prism Launcher)

Minecraft is a survival game that can be played on almost any device. Mojang's official launcher can be downloaded to play the Java Edition on Windows and Mac devices. This launcher allows players to download and install all official versions of the game. However, it does not have the best customization settings for mods.

This is where several custom launchers come into play that allow players to install mod loaders and mods with ease. One of them is called Prism Launcher a completely safe and intuitive custom launcher. Here is everything you need to know about the custom Minecraft launcher.

All major details about Prism Launcher for Minecraft

What does Prism Launcher offer?

Prism Launcher adds all kinds of mod support for Minecraft (Image via Prism Launcher || Sportskeeda Gaming)
Prism Launcher adds all kinds of mod support for Minecraft (Image via Prism Launcher || Sportskeeda Gaming)

As mentioned above, Prism Launcher is a custom launcher for Minecraft Java Edition. It can install any vanilla or modded version of the game, whether it is a stable or snapshot version. These game versions are called 'instances' in the custom launcher. When it comes to modding support, it can install any version of the game with either Forge, Fabric, Quilt, NeoForge, or even LiteLoader.

Apart from that, it has the capability to download and install any modpack from various websites like CurseForge, Modrinth, Technic, etc., in an instant.

After installing the modded game version or instance, players can start adding mods, resource packs, shaders, datapacks, and more to that particular version. This can be done by going into the edit option for each instance. The custom Minecraft launcher shows these third-party features from both CurseForge and Modrinth websites.

Why the Prism Launcher might feel unsafe

Windows might warn players from installing Prism Launcher since it is an unknown application (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming)
Windows might warn players from installing Prism Launcher since it is an unknown application (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming)

The main reason Prism Launcher for Minecraft may feel unsafe is that whenever the launcher is installed, a device's operating system might warn the user that the application might be malicious.

For example, Windows might show this dialog box while installing the setup for Prism Launcher, flagging it as an unrecognized app.

However, the launcher is used by thousands of players and has not caused any security issues. Hence, players can be at ease and simply run the installer anyway.

