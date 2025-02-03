Is Minecraft worth playing in 2025?

Minecraft is a sandbox survival game that has been out for more than 15 years now. Back in 2023, it was recorded that the game sold over 300,000,000 copies, making it one of the most-sold titles in gaming history. Despite its popularity, it still looks extremely basic in terms of graphics and texture quality, especially compared to new popular games that came out in recent years.

Some might wonder whether Minecraft is still worth playing in 2025. We think it should be played at least once so that gamers can experience it and know whether it is the game for them or not.

Reasons why Minecraft is still worth playing in 2025

Mojang's continued support and updates

Mojang has continued to add new features to Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Despite being out for over 15 years, Mojang continues to support the game and release frequent updates for it. These updates both add brand-new features and bug fixes for existing features.

In recent history, they have released biomes like Cherry Grove, Mangrove Swamp, Pale Garden, and more. They have also released mobs like warden, frog, allay, sniffer, camel, armadillo, creaking, etc. Structures like Ancient City, Trial Chambers, and Trail Ruins have also been released in the last few years.

Mojang also has massive plans for the future of Minecraft as they have changed their development cycle to release smaller updates more frequently throughout the year.

The constant support from Mojang in the past and in the future makes Minecraft worth playing in 2025.

Vast modding community

There are thousands of mods that completely change Minecraft's experience (Image via Mojang Studios || Curseforge/@Quiqueck)

Since Minecraft is a sandbox and supports modding through Java Development Kit and modding APIs like Forge, many in the community have created their own mods.

This software can simply be copy-pasted in the game's directory on a device and can run in the game through modded game versions like Forge, NeoForge, Fabric, etc.

Over the years, the game's modding community has created some brilliant mods. From minimalistic mods that add subtle changes and keep the vanilla feel to wild mods that completely change the gameplay, gamers can experience Minecraft in various ways.

If gamers want, they can cram loads of mods in Minecraft to a point where it might not even look and feel like Minecraft. Mods can also add new storylines, progression curves, blocks, mobs, structures, biomes, core game mechanics, and much more.

Apart from mods, the community also offers different texture packs and shaders that massively change the aesthetics of the game. Mobs can get better animations, the world can have much-updated lighting and reflection physics, and blocks can get much sharper textures to make them look realistic.

Hence, even if a gamer does not like the look of Minecraft or feels the lack of a feature, mods, texture packs, and shaders can completely change the game.

Popular multiplayer servers with various minigames and a bustling community

Minecraft has a vast community and various servers to play in (Image via Mojang Studios)

Since Minecraft has sold so many copies over 15 years, it is safe to say that it has one of the biggest communities in gaming. Hence, the multiplayer space is a lot more interesting and fun if players get bored of single-player gameplay and mods.

There are loads of public Minecraft servers that can be joined in both Java and Bedrock Editions. These servers have thousands of players competing against each other in different custom minigames made inside the game itself.

Apart from that, there are several SMP (survival multiplayer) servers as well that allow gamers to enter a regular world with other players, connect with them, and survive in the game together.

Even in 2025, the multiplayer space of Minecraft continues to thrive and expand.

