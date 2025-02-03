When you create a new Minecraft world, the game will randomly and progressively generate a brand new terrain and biome layout before randomly choosing a place for you to spawn. While your spawn in a new world is completely random, there is a way to choose which biome to spawn in. This can be done in both editions of the game.

Here is a short guide on how to choose your spawn biome in Minecraft.

Ways to choose your spawn biome in Minecraft Java and Bedrock Editions

Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Bedrock Edition has seed templates to easily select where you want to spawn (Image via Mojang Studios)

Though Minecraft randomly creates a new world with new terrain and biomes, each world has a set seed. A Seed is an alpha-numeric code that stores the information on how each world will generate.

In Bedrock Edition, go to the new world creation page and then head to the advanced section as shown in the picture above to see the world seed setting. This is where you can input a seed to spawn in a specific world.

Bedrock Edition has also made it extremely easy for players to choose which area they want to spawn in.

You can choose any biome to spawn in (Image via Mojang Studios)

Right beside the world seed section, there will be a button called 'Templates.' This will open a new page where you can select from a list of various biomes to spawn in. When one biome is selected, you will notice that the seed number will change. After selecting it, simply create and enter the new world.

It is worth mentioning that you might not spawn in the exact biome you selected. However, the game will try its best to spawn you near your desired region. With a higher render distance, you will be able to see your desired biome generating near you, and reaching it will be a cakewalk.

Minecraft Java Edition

You have to manually find a suitable seed for a particular biome and enter it in Java Edition (Image via Mojang Studios)

Unfortunately, selecting your spawn biome in the Java edition is not as straightforward. This is because Java Edition does not have a template selection page that lets you select from a variety of spawn locations and automatically changes the world seed.

In this edition, you need to manually search the web to find Minecraft world seeds for the specific biome you want to spawn in. Once you find a suitable seed, you then need to head into the Java Edition's creation page, select the 'World' option, and copy-paste the seed into the world generator section.

After pasting the seed and configuring the rest of the settings, you can create a new world and find yourself in your desired biome.

