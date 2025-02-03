Should Minecraft Have an Ocean Boss?

Minecraft oceans have the potential to play a bigger role in the game. Oceans form most of the surface of the real earth, so it would make sense to make them a larger part of the games. The game is one filled with adventure, exploration, and challenges, and a new ocean boss would improve these things and also expand the seas.

Sure, there are guardians and elder guardians, but they don’t exactly feel like a true ocean boss. It would be amazing if Minecraft introduced a fearsome boss lurking deep beneath the waves.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s personal opinions.

Why an ocean boss would be great in Minecraft?

The ocean in Minecraft can be extremely massive, but still, it often feels underwhelming. You can swim around, find shipwrecks, explore ocean monuments, and maybe encounter some drowned zombies, but that’s about it. Compared to the dangerous lands of the land biomes and even caves, the ocean feels barren.

Adding a powerful ocean boss would make the ocean feel more alive and give players a thrilling new challenge. A new Minecraft boss could also provide more incentive to explore the depths. With a dangerous boss lurking below, diving into the ocean would become an exciting adventure rather than just a quick loot run.

What could be the ocean boss?

The mob could be a large shark-like creature (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mojang had teased a Red Dragon for Minecraft before but then canceled the plan. What if instead of a fiery beast, they added an Ocean Dragon? This creature could be a massive, serpent-like beast that roams the deepest parts of the ocean, waiting to challenge the players.

It could be a mix of a sea serpent and a dragon, capable of using powerful water-based attacks and summoning dangerous waves. The ocean dragon would only appear in the deepest parts of the sea, making it a rare and thrilling encounter. It could be longer than Ender Dragon, making it scary for players who see a boss bar traveling through the oceans.

The dragon could shoot powerful streams of water to knock players back. It could call in schools of drowned or aggressive fish to help it in battle. Defeating the ocean dragon could give you rare loot, like a special dragon egg and a lot of exp. It could also maybe give a new item to craft something to last longer in the oceans without a conduit.

Mojang could go with other ideas as well, like a squid-like monster with massive tentacles that can grab and pull players underwater, a prehistoric sea monster that hides beneath the ocean and ambushes players, or a sea king that guards the treasures of the sea.

Minecraft’s oceans have so much potential, and adding an ocean boss would make them even more exciting. Whether it’s an ocean dragon, a kraken, or some other terrifying creature, a powerful boss would bring new life to the deep sea.

