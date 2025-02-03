Minecraft player recreates The Bridge of Progress from the ARCANE series

Minecraft is a game that provides almost unlimited possibilities. Players have the freedom to do anything they want in the sandbox. They can fight hostile mobs and explore the world, farm crops, or mine for precious items. Some talented builders even choose to create structural masterpieces that are often inspired by movies, book series, TV shows, and other games.

Trending

Minecraft player and Redditor u/OddTelly shared some images on the subreddit of the game showing a large suspension bridge. This was the Bridge of Progress from the ARCANE series. For those unaware, this series is based on the popular MOBA League of Legends. The builder even managed to add an impressive amount of detail to his creation using a few simple blocks.

Comment byu/OddTelly from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Reacting to the post, user u/Southern-Flounder845 joked that Arcane fans will like everything about the game except for the game itself. Redditor u/fadeinthelight agreed with that comment, claiming they would not recommend the game to anyone. The commenter also added that they have been playing League of Legends since 2013.

Comment byu/OddTelly from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

The original poster mentioned that they are working on their next creation, the Firelights hideout. Redditor u/ArioXgamer60 suggested that the OP should build Jinx's big cave area as well.

Redditors react to the Arcane Bridge of Progress series (Image via Reddit/OddTelly)

User u/StarFlyXXL mentioned that this is a peak build, while u/Dimoon25 said that this bridge is absolutely epic. It seemed that everyone loved the design of the structure and the effort that went into making it. User u/JaxOffalotDev added that this build is called “The Bridge of Progress” in the show.

Pop culture-inspired structures made in Minecraft

A recreation of Shiganshina District in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/a1ndrea/Mojang Studios)

Minecraft allows players to build anything they can imagine, and many use the title to recreate structures from popular franchises, moves, TV shows, games, and even anime. This is partly because builders want to explore and interact with the structures that have been restricted to only one form.

One of the most impressive recreations is from Attack on Titan, where a player recreated the Shiganshina District. Since it is known for its massive size, exploring the large city will be a great experience for fans of the show.

Similarly, fans of Game of Thrones have built massive castles, including Winterfell, Dragonstone, and the Red Keep. Some players have even constructed a full version of King’s Landing, showing their dedication and effort. It also is a testament to the possibilities of the blocky game.

Another popular project is from The Lord of the Rings, where players have recreated Minas Tirith, the famous white city of Gondor. Others have built the dark fortress of Barad-dûr, complete with the Eye of Sauron glowing at the top.

These builds are not limited to just TV shows. Players have also recreated some of the most iconic locations and structures from other games. For example, the iconic ring-shaped world from Halo has been recreated in Minecraft.

Others have created impressive floating islands from the Legend of Zelda series. The interesting thing about these projects is that they are not limited to the original creator. They can share the world file with others so that everyone can explore their creations. It is also a way of engaging with the community.

It is also a way of engaging with the community. With the release of new items and mobs — the firefly bush being the latest — Mojang Studios are moving in the right direction, giving builders more items and tools to refine their builds and create even more impressive structures.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!