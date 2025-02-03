Top 5 Minecraft building blocks that deserve new variants

Minecraft features various blocks that can be used to build structures. Players start with simple blocks like planks before progressing to stronger blocks like stone bricks, deepslate bricks, and other stone blocks. While most building blocks have several variants like stairs, slabs, walls, etc., some still don't offer these alternate versions.

Here is a list of building blocks that deserve new block variants in Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

List of 5 blocks that need new variants in Minecraft

1) Concrete

Concrete blocks badly need new variants (Image via Mojang Studios)

Concrete is one of the most popular building blocks in Minecraft. It can be crafted by pouring water over concrete powder blocks, and players can use it as a completely solid block for building structures. Concrete blocks come in different colors, depending on the dye applied to their powder form. However, it can only be crafted as a full block.

Concrete blocks badly need new variants like stairs, slabs, etc., since players frequently use these blocks for building modern structures. Its new variants will allow players to retain the seamlessness in their builds.

2) Glass

Glass should receive more new variants (Image via Mojang Studios)

Glass blocks are another popular building block. It is used in almost any build where players want a window, a clear ceiling, etc. Glass can be made by smelting sand in a furnace. Once made, it will be a full solid block that is completely transparent with only a few pixels and a border. While glass blocks already have a variant in glass panes, they should receive even more, like stairs, slabs, etc.

Since glass is used in almost every build, players would love to have new variants of the block to create unique interior and exterior sections. For example, glass stairs can potentially be used to create a slanting roof on a structure but still allow light to pass through it.

3) Amethyst

Amethyst is a beautiful block that also needs variants (Image via Mojang Studios)

Amethyst is another beautiful block frequently used in Minecraft builds. It can be either obtained from naturally forming geodes underneath the Overworld dimension or crafted using amethyst shards. This block makes a soothing chime when players walk on it. However, it has no variants like stairs, slabs, etc.

Since Amethyst is also a rock, similar to other naturally occurring blocks, it should have several variants players can use to build structures. The variety of options can make this block much more popular among builders.

4) Obsidian

Obsidian is a strong block that also deserves variants (Image via Mojang Studios)

Obsidian is an extremely strong block that can form when water flows on top of lava blocks. Though it is not the most popular block for builds, it is still used in certain areas, particularly ones players want to protect since this block is blast-resistant. Obsidian should also receive variants that players can use to build more unique areas.

Since obsidian is a strong block to mine, Mojang could make it slightly harder to obtain its variants. Nonetheless, obsidian variants can be a great addition to Minecraft.

5) Calcite

Calcite can also receive variants (Image via Mojang Studios)

Calcite is a beautiful block that can either be generated on the Stony Peaks biome or underground around amethyst geodes as a layer. They have great texture and color that makes them look like marble. Hence, calcite should also get different block variants.

It can be treated as marble and players can craft them into stairs, slabs, and more to decorate their base and other structures.

