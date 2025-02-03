How to spawn an arctic fox in Minecraft

The world of Minecraft is filled with numerous adorable creatures, like axolotls, wolves, cats, and foxes. These mobs make a great addition to your playthrough by helping you explore, guarding your house, or simply being a supportive companion in the nearly infinite world. Luckily, pet mobs come in different varieties, including rare variants like the blue axolotl, snowy wolf, and arctic fox.

While most pet mobs have multiple variants, foxes only come in two: regular red foxes and snowy arctic foxes. Red foxes commonly spawn in Taiga forests, while arctic foxes spawn in Mountain Groves and Snowy Taiga biomes. Since snow biomes are quite rare, you either need to be lucky to find one near your spawn or go on a long journey to locate one.

However, if you do not want to go through all that trouble, follow this guide to learn how you can spawn an arctic fox in Minecraft.

Trending

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Minecraft: How to spawn a snow fox in Java Edition

A cutesy white fox (Image via Mojang Studios)

To spawn an arctic fox in Minecraft, enter the following command and press Enter:

/summon fox ~ ~ ~ {Type:snow}

As soon as you execute this command, it will spawn a snow fox at your location. You can repeat the command to get a second arctic fox, allowing you to breed them using berries or glow berries. However, do note that this command only works in Java Edition.

Also Read: How to tame a fox in Minecraft

Minecraft: How to spawn a snow fox in Bedrock Edition

Snow fox in Bedrock (Image via Mojang Studios)

Unfortunately, there is no direct command for spawning an arctic fox in the Bedrock Edition. However, you can spawn a fox using the following command:

/summon fox

While using this command in a warm biome will spawn a red fox, using it in a cold biome will spawn an arctic fox. If you have a snow-covered mountain nearby, head to it and execute the /summon fox command to spawn an arctic fox. Alternatively, you can also use a fox spawn egg in a cold biome to get the rare arctic fox.

How to turn on cheats in Minecraft Bedrock and Java

If you are unable to use the summon command, you likely have cheats turned off in Minecraft. Turning on cheats in Minecraft is quite simple.

For Java Edition, follow these steps:

Turning on cheats in Java Edition (Image via Mojang Studios)

Enter your world. Go to Settings. Click on Open to LAN. Set Allow Cheats to ON. Click Start LAN World.

For Bedrock Edition, follow these steps:

Turning on cheats in Bedrock (Image via Mojang Studios)

Enter your world. Go to Settings. Go to the Game tab under World Settings. Scroll down to Cheats. Turn on Activate Cheats.

That's all you need to do! However, Bedrock players should note that enabling cheats will disable achievements in that world, and turning cheats off later will not restore them. On the other hand, using cheats in Java Edition does not affect advancements.

Also Read: Minecraft advancement and achievement system explained

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!