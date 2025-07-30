Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.22 beta and preview patch notes: Copper horse armor, oxidizing lightning rods, and more

Yesterday, Minecraft released a new snapshot for Java Edition, featuring mostly the copper-related features already available in the Bedrock beta and preview, along with a couple of new additions. These new features, such as copper horse armor and oxidizing lightning rods, have now arrived in Minecraft Bedrock Edition 1.21.110.22 beta and preview.Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.22 is a new beta and preview version that adds more copper features for the third game drop of 2025. This patch introduces copper horse armor for your trusted steed, changes to the new shelf blocks, and more. Below, you can find the complete patch notes for Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.22.Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.22 patch notesFeatures and Bug FixesItemsFixed position of Copper Golem spawn egg to be after the Iron Golem spawn eggAdded Armor and Armor Toughness values to Armor tooltips (MCPE-152962)Copper EquipmentAdded Copper Horse ArmorHas the same loot table and chance of generating as Iron Horse ArmorArmor toughness: 4BlocksFixed issue with being unable to continue destroying valid blocks in Adventure Mode when they are behind waterHoppers and Droppers can now add or remove items to/from the ShelfLightning Rods now oxidize like other Copper Blocks and the Lightning Rod on the Copper GolemShelfShelves can now be waterloggedShelf storage now affects Comparator's output signal depending on which slots are occupied (MCPE-225226)Each Shelf slot corresponds to 1 bitThe signal strength is determined by converting the 3 bits of the slots into a decimal valueAll slots empty [000] means a signal strength of 0Only the first slot occupied [100] means a signal strength of 1Only the second slot occupied [010] means a signal strength of 2Only the third slot occupied [001] means a signal strength of 4All slots occupied [111] means a signal strength of 7Known issues:Comparators currently only read shelves that are in specific orientationsComparators cannot read shelves through blocks currentlyFixed the Shelf place and take item sounds not playingFixed the Shelf power on and off sounds not playingNon-solid blocks can no longer be placed on the top, bottom, front or sides of the ShelfCrimson and Warped Shelves are no longer flammable (MCPE-225217)Contents of Bundles no longer go missing after being placed on a Shelf (MCPE-225441)Powered Shelves now connect even when they are made of different types of woodCrimson and Warped Shelves can no longer be used as smelting fuel (MCPE-225315)Copper ChestsFixed Copper Chest containers being named Chest instead of Copper Chest (MCPE-223744)Copper Golem StatueScraping and reviving an unoxidized Copper Golem Statue now damages the AxeAdded Controller input hint text for using block to change posePaintingFixed attempting to place a painting on a block that already has a painting spamming its place sound effect even though it cannot be placedMobsCopper GolemFixed the Copper Golem taking fall damage unlike Iron or Snow Golems (MCPE-223876)EndermanFixed certain transparent blocks being opaque when held by an Enderman (MCPE-223011)GameplayFixed a bug that caused the facing direction of Command Blocks to differ from all other blocks like Pistons and Dispensers when placed in certain coordinates in the world (MCPE-62252)Rider rotation lock now applies to cameras when using camera relative movementGeneralEnabling blending for Legacy ChunksThis fixes an issue where blocks were missing from the terrain after loading into the world on some Starter BiomesGraphicalColored text on signs no longer appear dark in Vibrant VisualsRealmsFixed Realms crash in liquid sensing systemUser InterfaceTouch Controls: The Invert Y-Axis setting now works correctly for spectators (MCPE-179110)Touch Controls: The Swap Jump And Sneak option no longer changes the position of the swim/fly up buttons (MCPE-184808)Resized the &quot;Textures &amp; More&quot; button icon to be in line with the other button iconsTechnical UpdatesAI GoalsMade the schemas for the following goals stricter when parsing and will fail to load an entity json that has invalid data in versions 1.21.110 and newerminecraft:behavior.roarminecraft:behavior.slime_attackminecraft:behavior.slime_floatminecraft:behavior.slime_keep_on_jumpingminecraft:behavior.slime_random_directionminecraft:behavior.sniffminecraft:behavior.sonic_boomminecraft:behavior.stay_near_noteblockminecraft:behavior.swim_idleminecraft:behavior.swim_up_for_breathminecraft:behavior.swim_wanderminecraft:behavior.swoop_attackCommandsUpdated /locate biome to support underground biomesY axis is more accurate to exactly where the biome isComponentsUpdates to &quot;minecraft:dash_action&quot;Added new field &quot;direction&quot; taking either &quot;entity&quot; or &quot;passenger&quot; as its value. Defaults to &quot;entity&quot;&quot;entity&quot;Behaves like before&quot;passenger&quot;Momentum applied from the dash action will now instead be applied in the view direction of the passenger entity, using the horizontal_momentum as forward momentum and vertical_momentum as upward momentum in the direction of the passenger. Short of it: looking up with horizontal momentum will launch you upwards.Old schemas with format version older than 1.21.110 will automatically receive the &quot;entity&quot; directionEditorAdded weights to control points on the Line Tool to now linearly transition a Line's thickness from one point to the nextAdded a button on the Structure Panel to let you update an existing selected structure with one from the clipboardAdded clear button for Vector3 input fieldsAdded IComboBoxPropertyItemEntry API type for IComboBoxPropertyItem entries. Each entry now can support a localized labelAdded a progress modal when toggling vibrant visuals during the graphics mode changeUpdated expand/collapse indicator of drawer panels to be interactive for keyboard only navigationFixed a bug that caused text field clear button to overlap with inner contentsFixed block inspector failing silently in unloaded areasFixed the issue where entity type names were not localized for summon toolFixed a bug that caused Export pane data to be incorrect when the reset button is pressedFixed a bug that caused Farm tool settings to reset when another player joinsEntity ComponentsChanged the schema for the minecraft:experience_reward entity component so that the on_bred and on_death members no longer accept arrays; only single Molang expressions are now supported for each memberGameplayFrom 1.21.110 onward, the free camera and fixed boom cameras use Camera Relative Strafe as default schemeItem ComponentsRepairing an item using the &quot;minecraft:repairable&quot; item component no longer fails when a stack larger than strictly needed is used as repair materialAdded the new &quot;minecraft:fire_resistant&quot; item component, which determines whether an item is immune to burning when dropped in fire or lavaItems&quot;poly_mesh&quot; is now documented as a deprecated featureIt was already treated as deprecated, but the documentation did not reflect this&quot;texture_meshes&quot; is no longer documented as an experimental featureIt was already treated as non-experimental, but the documentation did not reflect thisNetwork ProtocolModified the binary format of PlayerArmorDamagePacketCharacter CreatorFixed crash when wearing some Character Creator pieces that support custom colorizationExperimental Technical UpdatesBiomesFix for custom biomes no longer appearing in gameMinecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.22 preview is already available for download on Windows, Xbox, PlayStation, and iOS devices. Users can visit their respective app stores to download the latest preview. If you are on Android, you will need to get the beta version from the Google Play Store.