  Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.22 beta and preview patch notes: Copper horse armor, oxidizing lightning rods, and more

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.22 beta and preview patch notes: Copper horse armor, oxidizing lightning rods, and more

By Manish Kumar Choudhary
Published Jul 30, 2025 17:40 GMT
Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.22 patch notes
Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.22 patch notes (Image via Mojang)

Yesterday, Minecraft released a new snapshot for Java Edition, featuring mostly the copper-related features already available in the Bedrock beta and preview, along with a couple of new additions. These new features, such as copper horse armor and oxidizing lightning rods, have now arrived in Minecraft Bedrock Edition 1.21.110.22 beta and preview.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.22 is a new beta and preview version that adds more copper features for the third game drop of 2025. This patch introduces copper horse armor for your trusted steed, changes to the new shelf blocks, and more. Below, you can find the complete patch notes for Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.22.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.22 patch notes

Features and Bug Fixes

Items

  • Fixed position of Copper Golem spawn egg to be after the Iron Golem spawn egg
  • Added Armor and Armor Toughness values to Armor tooltips (MCPE-152962)

Copper Equipment

  • Added Copper Horse Armor
  • Has the same loot table and chance of generating as Iron Horse Armor
  • Armor toughness: 4

Blocks

  • Fixed issue with being unable to continue destroying valid blocks in Adventure Mode when they are behind water
  • Hoppers and Droppers can now add or remove items to/from the Shelf
  • Lightning Rods now oxidize like other Copper Blocks and the Lightning Rod on the Copper Golem
Shelf

  • Shelves can now be waterlogged
  • Shelf storage now affects Comparator's output signal depending on which slots are occupied (MCPE-225226)
  • Each Shelf slot corresponds to 1 bit
  • The signal strength is determined by converting the 3 bits of the slots into a decimal value
  • All slots empty [000] means a signal strength of 0
  • Only the first slot occupied [100] means a signal strength of 1
  • Only the second slot occupied [010] means a signal strength of 2
  • Only the third slot occupied [001] means a signal strength of 4
  • All slots occupied [111] means a signal strength of 7
  • Known issues:
  • Comparators currently only read shelves that are in specific orientations
  • Comparators cannot read shelves through blocks currently
  • Fixed the Shelf place and take item sounds not playing
  • Fixed the Shelf power on and off sounds not playing
  • Non-solid blocks can no longer be placed on the top, bottom, front or sides of the Shelf
  • Crimson and Warped Shelves are no longer flammable (MCPE-225217)
  • Contents of Bundles no longer go missing after being placed on a Shelf (MCPE-225441)
  • Powered Shelves now connect even when they are made of different types of wood
  • Crimson and Warped Shelves can no longer be used as smelting fuel (MCPE-225315)
Copper Chests

  • Fixed Copper Chest containers being named Chest instead of Copper Chest (MCPE-223744)

Copper Golem Statue

  • Scraping and reviving an unoxidized Copper Golem Statue now damages the Axe
  • Added Controller input hint text for using block to change pose

Painting

  • Fixed attempting to place a painting on a block that already has a painting spamming its place sound effect even though it cannot be placed

Mobs

Copper Golem

  • Fixed the Copper Golem taking fall damage unlike Iron or Snow Golems (MCPE-223876)
Enderman

  • Fixed certain transparent blocks being opaque when held by an Enderman (MCPE-223011)

Gameplay

  • Fixed a bug that caused the facing direction of Command Blocks to differ from all other blocks like Pistons and Dispensers when placed in certain coordinates in the world (MCPE-62252)
  • Rider rotation lock now applies to cameras when using camera relative movement

General

  • Enabling blending for Legacy Chunks
  • This fixes an issue where blocks were missing from the terrain after loading into the world on some Starter Biomes
Graphical

  • Colored text on signs no longer appear dark in Vibrant Visuals

Realms

  • Fixed Realms crash in liquid sensing system

User Interface

  • Touch Controls: The Invert Y-Axis setting now works correctly for spectators (MCPE-179110)
  • Touch Controls: The Swap Jump And Sneak option no longer changes the position of the swim/fly up buttons (MCPE-184808)
  • Resized the "Textures & More" button icon to be in line with the other button icons

Technical Updates

AI Goals

  • Made the schemas for the following goals stricter when parsing and will fail to load an entity json that has invalid data in versions 1.21.110 and newer
  • minecraft:behavior.roar
  • minecraft:behavior.slime_attack
  • minecraft:behavior.slime_float
  • minecraft:behavior.slime_keep_on_jumping
  • minecraft:behavior.slime_random_direction
  • minecraft:behavior.sniff
  • minecraft:behavior.sonic_boom
  • minecraft:behavior.stay_near_noteblock
  • minecraft:behavior.swim_idle
  • minecraft:behavior.swim_up_for_breath
  • minecraft:behavior.swim_wander
  • minecraft:behavior.swoop_attack

Commands

  • Updated /locate biome to support underground biomes
  • Y axis is more accurate to exactly where the biome is
Components

  • Updates to "minecraft:dash_action"
  • Added new field "direction" taking either "entity" or "passenger" as its value. Defaults to "entity"
  • "entity"
  • Behaves like before
  • "passenger"
  • Momentum applied from the dash action will now instead be applied in the view direction of the passenger entity, using the horizontal_momentum as forward momentum and vertical_momentum as upward momentum in the direction of the passenger. Short of it: looking up with horizontal momentum will launch you upwards.
  • Old schemas with format version older than 1.21.110 will automatically receive the "entity" direction
Editor

  • Added weights to control points on the Line Tool to now linearly transition a Line's thickness from one point to the next
  • Added a button on the Structure Panel to let you update an existing selected structure with one from the clipboard
  • Added clear button for Vector3 input fields
  • Added IComboBoxPropertyItemEntry API type for IComboBoxPropertyItem entries. Each entry now can support a localized label
  • Added a progress modal when toggling vibrant visuals during the graphics mode change
  • Updated expand/collapse indicator of drawer panels to be interactive for keyboard only navigation
  • Fixed a bug that caused text field clear button to overlap with inner contents
  • Fixed block inspector failing silently in unloaded areas
  • Fixed the issue where entity type names were not localized for summon tool
  • Fixed a bug that caused Export pane data to be incorrect when the reset button is pressed
  • Fixed a bug that caused Farm tool settings to reset when another player joins
Entity Components

  • Changed the schema for the minecraft:experience_reward entity component so that the on_bred and on_death members no longer accept arrays; only single Molang expressions are now supported for each member

Gameplay

  • From 1.21.110 onward, the free camera and fixed boom cameras use Camera Relative Strafe as default scheme

Item Components

  • Repairing an item using the "minecraft:repairable" item component no longer fails when a stack larger than strictly needed is used as repair material
  • Added the new "minecraft:fire_resistant" item component, which determines whether an item is immune to burning when dropped in fire or lava
Items

  • "poly_mesh" is now documented as a deprecated feature
  • It was already treated as deprecated, but the documentation did not reflect this
  • "texture_meshes" is no longer documented as an experimental feature
  • It was already treated as non-experimental, but the documentation did not reflect this

Network Protocol

  • Modified the binary format of PlayerArmorDamagePacket

Character Creator

  • Fixed crash when wearing some Character Creator pieces that support custom colorization

Experimental Technical Updates

Biomes

  • Fix for custom biomes no longer appearing in game
Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.22 preview is already available for download on Windows, Xbox, PlayStation, and iOS devices. Users can visit their respective app stores to download the latest preview. If you are on Android, you will need to get the beta version from the Google Play Store.

Manish Kumar Choudhary

Twitter icon

Manish is an expert Minecraft Content Specialist at Sportskeeda. During his 3 years with the company, he has written over 1,000 articles and accumulated more than 24 million views.

With a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Applications, Manish possesses a solid foundation in understanding the technical aspects of the game, helping him create accurate and reliable guides. He also keeps himself updated with Minecraft content constantly via social media and keeps track of the latest game-related advancements.

Manish played numerous games during his childhood such as Pokemon Red and Blue, which significantly influenced his career path as a gaming journalist. While he no longer plays the game, his love for the franchise endures.

He predominantly enjoys single-player titles but also loves to hop on a server with his friends and enjoy a thrilling match of Valorant or Counter-Strike 2. Manish also relishes live-service RPG games like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. While he favors the PC platform, he plans to acquire a PlayStation soon.

When he gets time off work, Manish enjoys going on extended walks while listening to music, and taking in the sights of trees, buildings, and people around him. He is also a fitness enthusiast who starts his day at the gym and diligently monitors his nutrition throughout the day.

