A new Minecraft leak shows a new upcoming cape

Capes are special items that let players stand out from others in Minecraft. What makes them so special is that they can only be collected from special events, and are not craftable. Recently, many of these items were given to celebrate the game's 15th anniversary and the MCC Ender Cup. It's important to note that capes cannot be traded either, which makes them even rarer.

It seems that a new cape is about to make its way to the game. An X user named @ItsMwamOffi shared an image showing the new cape that features the image of a villager’s face. Half of the face shows the normal villager while the other half shows a zombified version.

The caption stated that this new cape will come for the Minecraft Experience Event scheduled for September 20, 2024. They also mentioned that the design has not been finalized and the final item can look different. Let’s look into the details and get to know more about the potentially upcoming cape.

Note: The information in this article is based on leaks from a reliable source, @ItsMwamOffi, and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take it with a grain of salt.

Minecraft Experience Event cape

This cape, which could be called the Minecraft Experience Cape, comes as a part of the same event. Mojang Studios recently announced that they will be hosting an immersive experience event wherein a few people can get inside a set and do some specific tasks to win the game.

This will be a paid event and take place in Dallas. The event starts September 20, 2024, and will continue for a few days except on holidays and Tuesdays. The ticket prices are also known; $32 on weekdays and slightly more ($42) on weekends.

Since this is the first time Mojang Studios is doing something like this, a cape is a great way to market it to the other players. For example, there was the famous Creeper cape to celebrate the game’s 15th anniversary.

Also, the leaker is quite reliable when it comes to Minecraft capes. They have previously leaked a lot of information about other similar items that eventually did make it to the game, including the Creeper cape.

Another reason behind its legitimacy is the design showing the transformation of a villager into a zombie villager. One of the tasks of the event is saving a villager from getting zombified. The cape perfectly captures this in its design. Perhaps, we might get more leaks about the cape later. Till then, we will have to wait for the Minecraft Experience event to unfold.

