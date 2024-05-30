What is Minecraft Experience? All you need to know

May has been quite an impressive month for both Minecraft and Mojang. The company is celebrating the game's 15th anniversary by giving away free capes, character creator items, and even putting on a community-building competition to drive engagement even further. However, the studio also announced a truly unexpected upcoming event: an augmented reality experience.

This experience, aptly called Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue, or Villager Rescue for short, is an experience that aims to put attendees into the blocky biomes of the game on an epic quest to save villagers.

Everything important to know about Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue

How does it work?

The Orb of Interaction is the main interactive feature of the experience (Image via Mojang)

Villager Rescue is an augmented reality adventure consisting of large-scale projections, physical sets, music, and sound effects to truly immerse participants in Minecraft's most beautiful biomes. Participants will need to work together in groups of up to 25 to get through interactive displays, physical challenges, and escape room puzzles to make it through the adventure.

Trending

Participants will interact with different elements using The Orb of Interaction, or The Orb for short. The Orb is, funnily enough, a cube that vibrates, lights up, and changes color depending on the action and context of the experience. It can be used to mine resources and fight off Minecraft's hostile mobs.

The Orb can also collect resources, similar to how a bucket works. It can even place blocks and build structures for the villagers mentioned in the experience's name.

Who is Villager Rescue for?

The Orb of Interaction has a guide mode that should help unfamiliar participants stay on track (Image via Mojang)

Mojang has designed Villager Rescue to be for as many people as possible, fitting for how accessible and welcoming the main game tends to be. In fact, Mojang claims in the experience's FAQ that even those unfamiliar with the title should still have an amazing time due to how immersive the experience is.

Additionally, the experience will only require as much interaction as any particular attendee wants. People are free to be involved with every activity while collecting amazing Minecraft items and resources, or sit back and watch the experience as more of a show.

It's designed for everyone age seven and up, though no strollers will be allowed. Villager Rescue also has moments of bright flashing lights, making it something to avoid for any photosensitive fans.

When will Villager Rescue open, and how much will it cost?

The Villager Rescue experience's currently listed hours (Image via Mojang)

The Minecraft Villager Rescue experience will open on September 20, 2024, in Dallas, according to the experience's official website. The times that Villager Rescue will be running will depend on the day of the week. In general, however, the event will run for more hours on the weekend than on any day in the week.

Here is the full list of days and hours:

Day of the Week Hours Monday 3PM - 9PM Tuesday Closed Wednesday 3PM - 9PM Thursday 3PM - 9PM Friday 2PM - 10PM Saturday 10AM - 10PM Sunday 10AM - 9PM

Additionally, Villager Rescue will be closed on Tuesdays. Holidays might also cause these hours to change, but they're the only ones posted thus far.

The price of the experience is also posted with the hours. Weekday tickets will cost $32, while weekend and holiday tickets will be $42. Children under two years of age, however, will not require a ticket, which is nice. There are also VIP Tickets, Family and Friends Multipack discounts, and even a Large Group discount, though these prices are not listed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback