A new Minecraft music video hints at what the official live-action movie might look like

Minecraft is on a roll and it's the best time to be a fan of the game. Each new update that Mojang Studios is bringing seems to be so well planned and executed that fans cannot help but praise the developers for making the game better with every update. But that’s not all that players are getting. Minecraft’s official X handle posted a live-action music video and while the video is fantastic, it also hints at something bigger that’s about to come.

Many fans of the game might not be aware of it, but Minecraft is getting a live-action movie with actors such as Jack Black and Jason Mamoa. Not only that but it was recently announced that the filming is already complete. While we might have to wait a bit more to get a trailer or even a teaser for that matter, the music video is a great place to get an idea of how the movie could look.

Minecraft music video and movie

Mojang Studios released an almost two-minute-long live-action music video that has been well-made with a ton of easter eggs. Not just that, the special effects, the set building, different items in the game, everything fit very well in a live-action sequence.

The music video shows that if done properly, practical effects and CG can work great to make the movie the best of both worlds. One of the concerns that fans of the game have is how the movie is going to look. Movies based on video games have not always been too successful mostly owing to the way they look.

A perfect live-action Minecraft movie should look like a good film but also have all the elements from the game. And the music video shows that it can be done. It contains so many easter eggs from the game. These include riding on a pig, a nether portal, sticky pistons, breaking trees, and making square holes in the ground.

What remains to be seen is whether the movie will have all the new items and mobs that are going to be added to the game with the upcoming Minecraft 1.21 update. The upcoming update will add the trial chambers and the powerful weapon mace. Considering how important these two are going to be to the game, they should also be added to the movie.